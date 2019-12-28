#36c3 – Jailbreak* Möglichkeiten in iOS 11 im Video – Jailbreaks für iPhone und iPad Modelle sind immer wieder ein wichtiges Thema mit jeder neuen Version von iOS und auf dem CCC Kongress #36c3 gab es nun einen interessante Vortrag zu diesem Thema, der eine weitere Möglichkeit aufgezeigt hat, Code in iOS ohne Einschränkungen auszuführen.



In der originalen Beschreibung dazu heißt es:

This talk is about running unsigned code at boot on iOS 11. I will demonstrate how you can start out with a daemon config file and end up with kernel code execution.

This talk is about achieving unsigned code execution at boot on iOS 11 and using that to jailbreak* the device, commonly known as “untethering”. This used to be the norm for jailbreaks until iOS 9.1 (Pangu FuXi Qin – October 2015), but hasn’t been publicly done since. I will unveil a yet unfixed vulnerability in the config file parser of a daemon process, and couple that with a kernel 1day for full system pwnage. I will run you through how either bug can be exploited, what challenges we faced along the way, and about the feasibility of building a kernel exploit entirely in ROP in this day and age, on one of the most secure platforms there are.

Der Vortrag ist allerdings eher technisch und wenig für Nutzer geeignet, die direkt nach Klick_Lösungen suchen. Er bietet allerdings deswegen auch recht interessant Einblicke in die technische Struktur von solchen Jailbreaks.

Das Video vom 36c3 im Original

