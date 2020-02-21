LG V60 ThinQ – so sollen die neuen Smartphones* aussehen – Das LG V60 ThinQ soll das neue Topmodelle bei LG in diesem Jahr werden und wahrscheinlich werden die Modelle bereits in der nächsten Woche der Öffentlichkeit präsentiert. Bisher gab es dazu recht wenige Leaks und Material, aber nun wurde eine Grafik geleakt, die zumindest einen ersten Blick auf die Modelle erlaubt.

Leider lässt sich noch recht wenig dazu sagen, was LG beim V60 konkret plant, da man auf der Grafik nur wenige Details hat und di Rückseite fehlt. Daher bleibt offen, welches Kamera-Setup gewählt wurde oder was es sonst noch an Features gibt. Auf den ersten Blick scheint das V60 aber eine normale Weiterentwicklung, die ohne größere Überraschungen auskommt.

Bei androidheadlines schreibt man im Original dazu:

LG is sticking with essentially the same design that it has been using for a few generations now. The front is mostly all screen, as the bezels do seem to be a bit thinner this time around, compared to the V50 ThinQ. However, with this darker wallpaper in the render, it makes it tougher to actually tell where the bezels start.

The V60 ThinQ also sports a water drop notch, similar to the LG G8X that the company announced last fall. Which means that the notch is much smaller, compared to the V50 ThinQ.

There is still a dedicated Google Assistant button and the volume rocker on the left side of the phone. The power button remains on the right side, though you can’t see it in this image, since it is angled.

Einig Experten gehen davon aus, dass die LG V60 bereits mit 5G auf den Markt kommen werden, dazu soll der Akku 5.000mAh Leistung haben und der Snapdragon 865 Prozessor soll für die notwendig Leistung sorgen. Eine offiziellen Bestätigung dafür gibt es aber bisher noch nicht.