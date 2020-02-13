MWC 2020 ist abgesagt – Bedenken wegen Corona-Virus zu groß – Der Mobile World Congress 2020 in Barcelona wird in diesem Jahr nicht stattfinden. Die Veranstalter haben die Technik-Messe abgesagt, da die Einschränkungen aufgrund des Corona-Virus zu groß waren und auch die Bedenken bestanden, dass man der Verbreitung des Virus Vorschub leistet. Daher wird es diese Messe in diesem Jahr nicht geben.

Das Statement im Original:

12 February 2020, Barcelona: Since the first edition of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in 2006, the GSMA has convened the industry, governments, ministers, policymakers, operators and industry leaders across the broader ecosystem.

With due regard to the safe and healthy environment in Barcelona and the host country today, the GSMA has cancelled MWC Barcelona 2020 because the global concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak, travel concern and other circumstances, make it impossible for the GSMA to hold the event.

The Host City Parties respect and understand this decision.

The GSMA and the Host City Parties will continue to be working in unison and supporting each other for MWC Barcelona 2021 and future editions.

Our sympathies at this time are with those affected in China, and all around the world.

Einige Hersteller hatten im Vorfeld von sich aus bereits abgesagt, andere hatten die Teilnahme unter hohen Sicherheitsauflagen ermöglichen wollen. Unklar bleibt, wie es nun für die Hersteller weiter gehen wird, denn viele hatten neue Handys und Smartphones* für den MWC angekündigt. Es wird dafür nun wohl separate Termine und Events geben müssen.