Trotz Corona-Virus: Xiaomi* nimmt am MWC 2020 in Barcelona teil – Der Corona-Virus hat mittlerweile dafür gesorgt, dass es in China umfangreiche Quarantäne-Maßnahmen gibt und auch die Verbindungen ins Land eingeschränkt wurden. Xiaomi* hat mitgeteilt, dass man zwar auf die Situation reagieren wird, dennoch aber mit den neuen Geräten und Modellen am MWC 2020 in Barcelona teilnehmen wird. Dazu setzt das Unternehmen aber auf eine ganze Reihe von Sicherheitsmaßnahmen, um auszuschließen, dass der Virus mitgebracht und übertragen wird.

Das Unternehmen schreibt zu den Schutzmaßnahmen:

We will make sure that all employees traveling from China show no symptoms and will have been out of China for at least 14 calendar days before their arrival in Barcelona for our launch event and MWC.

We will make sure all senior executives of the company scheduled to take part in any kind of activities and meetings will have been out of China for at least 14 calendar days prior to our launch event and MWC.

We will follow GSMA’s guidance and ensure that the exhibition booth and all displayed products are disinfected on a frequent basis.

We will make sure that all the staff with booth presentation duty are from our local offices across Europe. We will also ensure they have no symptoms for 14 calendar days before offering on ground support at our launch event and MWC booth.

Xiaomi* Fans können also auf dem MWC auch die neusten Xiaomi Modelle sehen und testen.