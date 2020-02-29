Xiaomi*: Android* 10 Updates verzögern sich aufgrund des Corona-Virus – Die Welle von Infektionen mit dem Corona-Virus in China hat dort zu erheblichen Einschränkungen geführt und das merkt man mittlerweile auch weltweit. Xiaomi* hat darauf nun reagiert und um Verständnis gebeten, dass man die Android* 10 Updates wohl nicht wie geplant fortsetzen kann. Die neuen Versionen werden sich wohlverzögern – wie lange wird auch davon abhängen, wie lange der Virus noch aktiv ist.

Bei 9to5google schreibt man im Original dazu:

Xiaomi*’s brand lead in India, Sumit Sonal, confirmed on Twitter (via WinFuture) that at least one of the company’s major updates has been slowed considerably due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Xiaomi Mi A3 was due to receive the Android* 10 update a bit earlier this month, but has missed that date by a couple of weeks now.

Sonal explains that the extended shutdown due to the coronavirus outbreak has slowed down Xiaomi’s ability to get this update out on time. In many cases, factories and offices in China have been shut down as a result of the virus outbreak in order to help employees stay healthy and avoid those who may be affected.

Das erste betroffene Modell ist dabei das Xiaomi Mi A3. Hier war an sich bereits ein Update auf Android 10 erwartet worden, bisher gibt es aber keine neue Version mit dem neusten Android Betriebssystem. Daher müssen wohl Xiaomi Nutzer aktuell mehr Geduld mit bringen und es bleibt abzuwarten, ob auch andere Hersteller vom Corona Virus betroffen sind und ebenfalls in bestimmten Bereichen ihre Planungen verschieben müssen.