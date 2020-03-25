Corona: Smartphone* Produktion könnte im 30 Prozent zurück gehen – Die Analysten von ABI Research haben sich die Produktionsketten im Bereich der Handys und Smartphones angeschaut und gehen davon, dass aufgrund der Corona Pandemie die Produktion wohl um etwa 30 Prozent im ersten Halbjahr 2020 einbrechen wird. Dabei hat man wirklich nur die Produktion betrachtet und noch nicht den Umsatz mit einbezogen.

Besonders hart sollen die Corona-Auswirkungen wohl den 5G Bereich betreffen. Bei ABI Research geht man davon aus, dass der Effekt hier noch deutlicher ist, da sowohl Entwicklung als auch Produktion von Corona verzögert wird. Konkrekt schreiben die Analysten dazu:

“Significantly, in the short term, there will be an adverse effect on 5G devices. No sooner had 5G smartphones started to gain some traction and break into the market in significant numbers, than the outbreak will now trigger a suppression of its near-term growth, pushing out the development and introduction of affordable 5G phones,” McQueen explains. This move to lower price tiers was expected to become a key driver for boosting 5G smartphone* shipments in 2020, but the desired impact will now be lessened throughout the year due to the outbreak. Shipment volumes for 5G smartphones in 2020 will be much lower than previously expected, slowed by a stagnant supply chain and crippled demand. “Undoubtedly, the market will also be faced with numerous disruptions and delays, most notably the launch of Apple*’s first 5G iPhones that are due to appear in September 2020.”

Man geht dabei davon aus, dass die Pandemie im 2. Quartal 2020 international unter Kontrolle gebracht wird. Sollte das nicht der Fall sein, könnten die Auswirkungen im restlichen Jahr auch noch drastischer werden. ABI Research geht dazu davon aus, dass auch nach dem Ende von Corona noch Effekte zurück bleiben und es einige Zeit dauern wird, bis die Produktion von Smartphones den alten Stand erreichen kann.