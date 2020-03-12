Essential PH-1 mit Android* 11 aufgetaucht – Vor einem Monat hatte die Firma Essential den Betrieb eingestellt und verkündet, dass es weder ein neues Essential Phone geben wird noch neue Updates für das aktuelle Essential PH-1 geplant sind.

Das Unternehmen hatte selbst im Blog dazu geschrieben:

As part of the company wind down, the security update for PH-1 released on February 3 is the last update from the Essential software team. Your PH-1 will continue to work but we will not be providing any additional updates or customer support. Current Newton Mail users will have access to the service through April 30, 2020. For developer fans, a prebuilt of our vendor image and everything else needed to keep hacking on PH-1 will be hosted on our github.

Nun ist aber im Geekbench Leistungstest ein Essential PH-1 mit Android 11 (aka Android* R) aufgetaucht. Das bedeutet zumindest, dass es eine lauffähige Version des Betriebssystems auf den Modellen geben kann.

Allerdings wird es Android* 11 wohl nicht offiziell von Essential geben, aber es ist durchaus denkbar, dass Dritte eine inoffizielle Version für die Geräte entwickeln werden (oder sogar bereits dabei sind). Auf Dauer sind die Geräte aber natürlich nicht mehr konkurrenzfähig, da es keine Sicherheitsupdates und Ähnliches mehr geben wird.