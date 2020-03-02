Samsung* Galaxy S20 Ultra – offizieller Blick auf Technik und Innenleben – Bei neuen Modellen gibt es recht bald Tear-Down Videos, bei denen die Geräte zerlegt werden und man auf diese Weise einen Blick auf den Aufbau und die Technik der Geräte bekommt. Samsung* hat nun offiziell eine umgekehrte Version veröffentlicht: im Video wird das Galaxy S20 ultra Stück für Stück zusammengesetzt und man sieht sehr gut, welche Technik verbaut ist und was sich hinter der Hülle der Modelle verbirgt.

Das Unternehmen schreibt im Original dazu:

At Samsung*, we embrace the spirit to question and challenge conventions. It is at the core of our innovations and the central value that powers our creativity. To share our expertise and craftsmanship with everyone, we created a video showing you how our engineers build the Galaxy S20 Ultra. We want you to catch a glimpse of the meaningful innovations that work behind the scenes inside the device.

Featuring a display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a powerful quad camera system with a 108MP image sensor and 100X zoom, as well as a long-lasting intelligent battery, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is packed with innovations that transform the way we connect and share. Check out the video below to see the components that form the foundation of these groundbreaking features.

Wer also noch nicht so ganz sicher ist, ob die S20 Serie eine gute Kaufwahl ist, kann hier nochmal einen tieferen Einblick in die verbaute Technik bekommen.

Das S20 Ultra Video im Original:

Die Unterschiede der Galaxy S20 Modelle im Überblick

Modell Samsung Galaxy S20 (5G) Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (5G) Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Display 6,2 Zoll 120 Hertz Infinity-O*-Display – WQHD+ (3.200 x 1.440 Pixel, HDR10+ 20:9, 563 ppi) 6,7 Zoll 120 Hertz Infinity-O*-Display – WQHD+ (3.200 x 1.440 Pixel, HDR10+ 20:9, 525 ppi) 6,9 Zoll 120 Hertz Infinity-O*-Display – WQHD+ (3.200 x 1.440 Pixel, HDR10+ 20:9, 511 ppi) Betriebssystem Android* 10 mit One UI 2 Android* 10 mit One UI 2 Android* 10 mit One UI 2 Hauptkamera - 12 MP (f/2,2) Standard-Zoom;



- 64-MP-Telezoom- (f/2,0);



- 12-MP-Ultraweitwinkel-Optik (f/1,8);



- 3x Hybrid-Zoom



- bis zu 30x Digital-Zoom;



- bis 8K 30fps-Video - 12 MP (f/2,2) Standard-Zoom;



- 64-MP-Telezoom- (f/2,0);



- 12-MP-Ultraweitwinkel-Optik (f/1,8);



- ToF-Sensor



- 3x Hybrid-Zoo



- bis zu 30x Digital-Zoom;



- bis 8K 30fps-Video; - 108 MP Standard-Zoom (f/2,4);



- 48-MP-Telezoom (f/3,5);



- 12-MP-Ultraweitwinkel-Optik (f/2,2);



- ToF-Sensor;



- 4 bis 5x-optischer Zoom;



- 10x Hybrid-,Zoom;



- bis zu 100x Digital-Zoom;



- bis 8K 30fps-Video Frontkamera - 10 MP (f/2,2);



- 4K 60 fps Video - 10 MP (f/2,2);



- 4K 60 fps Video - 40 MP (f/2,2) mit Pixelbinning auf 10 MP;



- 4K 60 fps Video Prozessor Exynos 990 Octa Core, 7nm @max. 2,73 GHz Exynos 990 Octa Core, 7nm @max. 2,73 GHz Exynos 990 Octa Core, 7nm @max. 2,73 GHz Arbeitspeicher 8/12 GB RAM LPDDR5 8/12 GB RAM LPDDR5 12/16 GB RAM LPDDR5 Interner Speicher 128 GB (per microSD-Karte erweiterbar) 128/512 GB (nur 5G mit großer Speicheroption) (per microSD-Karte erweiterbar) 128/512 GB (per microSD-Karte erweiterbar) Akkukapazität 4.000 mAh 4.500 mAh 5.000 mAh Konnektivität Wifi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, LTE Cat. 20, Wi-Fi Direct, 4x4 MIMO, Miracast, 5G (nur Sub 6 GHz), TDD/FDD); Hybrid-SIM plus e-SIM Wifi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, LTE Cat. 20, Wi-Fi Direct, 4x4 MIMO, Miracast, 5G (mm Wave, Sub 6, TDD/FDD), Hybrid-SIM plus e-SIM Wifi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, LTE Cat. 20, Wi-Fi Direct, 4x4 MIMO, Miracast, 5G (mm Wave, Sub 6, TDD/FDD); Hybrid-SIM plus e-SIM Sonstiges Fingerabdrucksensor im Display, 2D-Gesichtserkennung, Hybrid-SIM, Wireless-Charging 2.0, wasser- und staubdicht (nach IP68), Powershare, Stereolautsprecher mit Dolby Atmos Fingerabdrucksensor im Display, 2D-Gesichtserkennung, Hybrid-SIM, Wireless-Charging 2.0, wasser- und staubdicht (nach IP68), Powershare, Stereolautsprecher mit Dolby Atmos Fingerabdrucksensor im Display, 2D-Gesichtserkennung, Hybrid-SIM, Wireless-Charging 2.0, wasser- und staubdicht (nach IP68), Powershare, Stereolautsprecher mit Dolby Atmos Abmessungen 151,7 x 69,1 x 7,9 mm 161,9 x 73,7 x 7,8 mm 166,9 x 76 x 8,8 mm Gewicht 163 g 186 g 220 g Farben Cloud Pink, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Gray Cloud Blue, Cosmic Gray, Cosmic Black



Cosmic Gray, Cosmic Black



Preis (UVP) ab 899 Euro / 999 Euro (5G) ab 999 Euro/ 1.099 Euro (5G) ab 1.349 Euro

