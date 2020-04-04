Honor 30 – so sieht das Kameramodul aus – Bei GSMarena hat man neue Details zu Honor 30 Serie und eine offizielle Abbildung des Kameramoduls geleakt. Man erkennt eine 4fache Kamera mit sehr interessantem Setup. Bei GSMarena schreibt man dazu im Original:

That rumor has turned out to be true now as we’ve got an image of the Honor 30, which confirms its 50MP Sony IMX700-based camera. While details about the IMX700 are still scarce, our source tells us that it will be the industry’s largest Sony custom sensor. That would presumably mean that it will match the Huawei* P40 lineup’s 1/1.28″ sensor. The picture also confirms that the 50MP primary camera will be joined by three more shooters, with one of them being a periscope module. These cameras are housed inside a rectangular setup, which is also home to the dual-LED flash.

Honor 30S setzt auf den neuen Kirin 820 Prozessor

Honor wird in wenigen Tagen das neuen Honor 30S vorstellen und bereits jetzt gibt es erste Hinweise, in welche Richtung das Unternehmen das Modell entwickeln möchte. Das Honor 30S wird dabei das erste Smartphone* mit dem neuen Kirin 820 Prozessor sein und bisher ist unbekannt, wie gut oder schlecht sich der neue Chipsatz im Vergleich schlägt. Spitzenwerte sind aber nicht zu erwarten, denn der Prozessor ist eher auf den Preis optimiert. Dennoch sehen die Werte der Modelle im Benchmark sehr gut aus.

Bei MySmartPrice schreibt man zum neuen Chipsatz:

Honor had recently announced on the Chinese social media platform, Weibo, that the brand will launch the Honor 30S 5G smartphone* in China on March 30. In a recent teaser, Honor had revealed that the 30S 5G will feature the Kirin 820 processor, which is a new mid-range chipset from HiSilicon. However, we did not have any idea about how powerful is the new SoC. Now, we get to know those details as the Honor 30S 5G has made a visit to AnTuTu, which reveals all the performance metrics of the Kirin 820 processor, and a few other key specifications of the device as well. Let us have a look at these details and see how the Kirin 820 compares with the competition.

Die Leistungsdaten für die neuen Modelle sehen dabei richtig gut aus:

Es ist leider unklar, ob das Honor 30S auch in Deutschland in dieser Form auf den Markt kommen wird. Man kann aber in jedem Fall davon ausgehen, dass die Modelle ohne die Google Core Apps und den Playstore auf den Markt kommen werden. Stattdessen ist wohl neben Android* 10 auch wieder die Huawei* App Gallery mit installiert über die man Zugriff auf Apps bekommen kann. Das ist nach wie vor eine Auswirkung des US Banns gegen Huawie und auch Honor.