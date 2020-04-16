LG setzt auf minimalistische Smartphone*-Design ohne Kamera-Modul – LG wird in Zukunft bei den eigenen Handys und Smartphones auf eine neue Formsprache setzen, die den eigenen Modellen bereits auf den ersten Blick ein wiedererkennbares Design verleihen soll. Das Unternehmen hat dazu bereits einen Ausblick gegeben und es gibt einige Ansätze, die bei den Nutzern durchaus gut angekommen könnten:

direkt im Gehäuse verbaute Kamera statt ein ausladendes Kameramodul

“Raindrop” camera – bestehend aus einem großen Objektiv und darunter die zusätzlichen Objektive angeordnet

insgesamt eher minimalistisches Design, das auf sehr wenige Elemente sowohl auf Vorder- und Rückseite setzt

abgerundete Ecken und Kanten – das kennt man bereits von anderen Modellen und sorgt dafür, dass die Geräte deutlich besser in der Hand liegen

Das Unternehmen schreibt selbst dazu:

Contrary to the trend of the squarish camera bump seen on many of today’s high-end smartphones, the upper-left corner of the LG phone’s backside hosts three rear cameras and an LED flash in descending order by size, meant to evoke images of falling raindrops. The main camera sits slightly above the surface while the other two lens lie seamlessly under the smooth glass. This tactilely pleasing design layout offers the added benefit of taking up less space on the rear of the phone for a cleaner, sleeker overall look.

Another new design element that will be making its debut in the upcoming device is 3D Arc Design, where the edges of the display and rear are symmetrically curved, exuding a much more natural feeling in the hand than previous LG phones. This artful design touch means less sharp edges and angles that makes the phone not only more pleasing to the eye, but also more pleasing to touch.

Insgesamt hört sich der Ansatz sehr interessant an, vor allem weil bei anderen Herstellern die Kameramodule immer größer und ausladender werden. LG könnte sich damit an Kunden richten, denen dieser Trend nicht gefällt. Leider hat das Unternehmen nicht nicht bekanntgegeben, bei welchem Modell das neue Design zum ersten Mal zum Einsatz kommen wird.