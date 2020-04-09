Offiziell: Samsung* Galaxy A51 5G und A71 5G vorgestellt – Samsung* bringt die 5G Technik auch in die günstigere Mittelklasse und zwar in Form des neuen Galaxy A51 5G und des neuen Galaxy A71 5G. Das Galaxy A51 ist dabei bereits länger auf dem Markt und bekommt nun noch eine 5G Version zur Verfügung gestellt.

Samsung* schreibt selbst zu den neuen Modellen:

Samsung Electronics today revealed the new Galaxy A71 5G and Galaxy A51 5G smartphones*, adding 5G connectivity and enhanced essential innovations to the popular Galaxy A family. Packed with the latest industry-leading features, including a stunning Infinity-O* display, quad camera, long-lasting battery and connectivity through 5G, the A71 5G and A51 5G are designed to create accessible and exciting mobile experiences every day.

Der Preisunterschied zwischen den beiden Modellen liegt dabei bei 100 Dollar. Das Galaxy A51 5G koste 499.99 Dollar, das Galaxy A17 5G wird für 599.99 Dollar zu haben sein. Dafür bekommt man beim Galaxy A71 5G die etwas bessere Kamera mit einem 64MP Hauptsensor und auch Schnellladen mt 25 Watt ist dann mit an Bord. Ansonsten sind sich die beiden neuen Modelle sowohl bei der Größe als auch bei der Technik erstaunlich ähnlich.

Bisher hat Samsung für beide Modelle nur den Start in den USA angekündigt. Ob und wann die 5G Smartphones* daher auch nach Deutschland kommen werden, ist bisher noch nicht klar und aufgrund der Corona Situation auch kaum vorherzusagen.Auch zu den Simkarten hat sich Samsung noch nicht geäußert, daher ist offen, ob es eSIM* bei den Modellen geben wird. Für deutsche Nutzer heißt es also weiter warten.

Die technischen Daten der neuen Modelle: