Apple* iPhone und iPad: Covid19 Tracing Schnittstelle geht mit iOS 13.5 online – Apple* bietet nun offizielle iOS 13.5 zum Download und zur Installation an und hat damit auch das Bluetooth-Kontaktprotokoll freigeschaltet. Damit soll es zukünftigen Corona-Tracing Apps möglich werden, die Bluetooth Kontakte der jeweiligen Geräte auszulesen und weiterzugeben. Ziel ist es, Infektionsketten sichtbar zu machen und durch Informationen zur unterbrechen.

Man sieht diese neue Funktion bereits im Einstellungsbereich, aber sie lässt sich nicht manuell aktivieren. Laut Apple* können nur staatliche Warn-Apps diese Funktion aktiv schalten. Man kann sie als Nutzer danach aber auch wieder abschalten – nur eine eigenständige Aktivierung ist vorerst nicht möglich. Daher gibt die Schnittstelle bisher auch noch keine Daten weiter. In Deutschland wird es wohl auch noch länger dauern, bis es eine offizielle staatliche App gibt, die diese Funktion unterstützt.

Darüber hinaus gibt es bei iOS 13.5 auch noch eine Reihe von weiteren Neuerungen. Das Unternehmen schreibt zu den gesamten Neuerungen:

Face ID and Passcode

Simplified unlock process for devices with Face ID when you are wearing a face mask Passcode field automatically presented after swiping up from the bottom of the Lock screen when you are wearing a face mask Also works when authenticating with the App Store, Apple Books, Apple Pay, iTunes, and other apps that support signing in with Face ID



Exposure Notification

Exposure Notification API to support COVID-19 contact tracing apps from public health authorities



FaceTime

Option to control automatic prominence on Group FaceTime calls so video tiles do not change size when a participant speaks



Emergency Services

Option to automatically share health and other essential information from your Medical ID with emergency services when you place an emergency call (US only)



This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements.