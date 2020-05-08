iPhone 11 – Frontkamera enttäuscht im DxOMarkt Kamera-Test – Die bei DxOMarkt haben sich etwas länger Zeit gelassen, aber nun hat man sich auch die Frontkamera des iPhone 11 vorgenommen und kommt im Test aus 91 Punkte. Das ist kein schlechter Wert, reicht im Vergleich der aktuellen Topmodelle nur für den 13. Platz. Der Abstand zum Handy mit der besten Selfie-Kamera (das Huawei* P40 pro) beträgt immerhin satte 12 Punkte. Vor allem die Fokussierung bei größeren Abständen (beispielsweise mit einem Selfie-Stick) wurde kritisiert.

Die Tester schreiben dazu im Original:

Overall, the Apple* iPhone 11 is a capable option for selfie shooters, with its front camera delivering nice colors and good exposure in most situations. On the downside, image output can be quite noisy and the fixed-focus lens, which is geared towards closer focusing distances, means the camera is not ideal for users who work with longer selfie sticks or who shoot a lot of group selfies. But the focus issue is the only real disadvantage when compared to the iPhone 11 Pro Max, so if you mainly care about the front camera and tend to capture most of your selfies at close distance, the less-expensive iPhone 11 is a real alternative to its pricey top-end sister model.

Das iPhone 11 Pro Max kommt auf einen Punkt mehr, das reicht dann für den Platz 9 bei den besten Selfie-Kameras auf dem Markt.

Insgesamt dürfte es aber zumindest für Apple* Nutzer kein größeres Problem sein. Die Selfie Kamera wird in der Regel nicht genutzt um die wirklich hochwertigen Aufnahmen zu machen – dafür hat man die Hauptkamera. Dennoch wären bessere Werte im Vergleich zur Konkurrenz natürlich schön.

Die Testergebnisse des iPhone 11 im Detail

Das Ranking der besten Frontkamera