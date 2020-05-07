NFC Chips sollen zukünftig auch das drahtlose Laden übernehmen – NFC Chips sind für die drahtlose Kommunikation geeignet und werden derzeit vor allem beim mobilen Bezahlen eingesetzt. Daher findet man diese Technik in immer mehr Handys und Smartphones.

Das Konsortium hinter NFC will den Standard aber nun weiterentwickeln und hat Richtlinien veröffentlicht, mit denen diese Technik zukünftig auch eingesetzt werden kann, um Handys und Smartphones drahtlos zu laden. Bisher ist dafür immer noch separate Technik notwendig. Bei kommenden Modellen kann dies entfallen und die Aufladung direkt über die NFC Verbindung erfolgen.

Konkret schreibt das NFC Forum dazu im Original:

The NFC Forum, the global standards and advocacy association for Near Field Communication (NFC) technology, announced today that its Board of Directors approved and adopted the Wireless Charging Specification (WLC) that makes it possible to wirelessly charge small, battery-powered consumer and IoT devices with a smartphone* or other NFC charging device at a power transfer rate of up to one watt. This will improve the user experience for the two billion consumers and businesses using smartphones and other NFC-enabled devices.

The WLC enables a single antenna in an NFC-enabled device to manage both communications and charging. This solution makes it easier and more convenient to charge low-power IoT devices such as smart watches, fitness trackers, wireless earbuds, digital pens and other consumer devices.

Bis diese Technik in den ersten Geräten zum Einsatz kommt, dürfte aber wohl noch einige Zeit vergehen. Die aktuellen Geräte unterstützen das Laden per NFC noch nicht und können wohl auch nicht umgerüstet werden. Man braucht also neue Handys und Smartphone*, die mit Laden per NFC umgehen können und auch Ladegeräte, die dies unterstützen. Unabhängig davon ist der Schritt auf jeden Fall positiv, der er wird die Bedeutung und die Nutzung von NFC im mobilen Bereich auf jeden Fall weiter erhöhen.