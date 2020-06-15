Galaxy S20* – Samsung* setzt auf Purple – Samsung* arbeitet beim Galaxy S20* nun auch mit der südkoreanischen Popband BTS zusammen und bringt das Galaxy S20* in einer speziellen Fan-Variante in Purple auf den Markt. Neben dem Äußeren gibt es auch noch passende Themes zur Band, so dass die Fans der Boygroup wohl durchaus auf ihre Kosten kommen sollten.
Das Unternehmen schreibt selbst dazu:
Samsung* Electronics, in collaboration with global pop music and cultural sensation, BTS, today revealed the Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition, Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition and Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition, giving an exclusive opportunity for fans worldwide to connect more closely than ever with their favorite band. The new design of the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition features a purple glass and metal exterior. The Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition and Buds+ charging case, also available in purple, carry the band’s logo and purple heart iconography, allowing fans all over the world to show their devotion through their smartphone* and wearables.
In Deutschland ist BTS allerdings weitgehend unbekannt und daher dürften die BTS Sonder-Modelle der S20 Modellreihe wohl auch nicht nach Deutschland kommen. Die Vorbestellungen sollen dabei am 19. Juni starten und nur in den USA und Südkorea verfügbar sein. Der offizielle Marktstart ist dann der 9. Juli. Ob die Modelle später dann auch nach Deutschland kommen werden, bleibt bisher offen.
Auch die Galaxy Buds werden in einer BTS Sonder-Version verfügbar sein. Man kann sie ab 15. Juni in Purple vorbestellen.
Das S20 Ultra Video im Original:
Die Unterschiede der Galaxy S20 Modelle im Überblick
|Modell
|Samsung Galaxy S20 (5G)
|Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (5G)
|Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
|Display
|6,2 Zoll 120 Hertz Infinity-O*-Display – WQHD+ (3.200 x 1.440 Pixel, HDR10+ 20:9, 563 ppi)
|6,7 Zoll 120 Hertz Infinity-O*-Display – WQHD+ (3.200 x 1.440 Pixel, HDR10+ 20:9, 525 ppi)
|6,9 Zoll 120 Hertz Infinity-O*-Display – WQHD+ (3.200 x 1.440 Pixel, HDR10+ 20:9, 511 ppi)
|Betriebssystem
|Android* 10 mit One UI 2
|Android* 10 mit One UI 2
|Android* 10 mit One UI 2
|Hauptkamera
|- 12 MP (f/2,2) Standard-Zoom;
- 64-MP-Telezoom- (f/2,0);
- 12-MP-Ultraweitwinkel-Optik (f/1,8);
- 3x Hybrid-Zoom
- bis zu 30x Digital-Zoom;
- bis 8K 30fps-Video
|- 12 MP (f/2,2) Standard-Zoom;
- 64-MP-Telezoom- (f/2,0);
- 12-MP-Ultraweitwinkel-Optik (f/1,8);
- ToF-Sensor
- 3x Hybrid-Zoo
- bis zu 30x Digital-Zoom;
- bis 8K 30fps-Video;
|- 108 MP Standard-Zoom (f/2,4);
- 48-MP-Telezoom (f/3,5);
- 12-MP-Ultraweitwinkel-Optik (f/2,2);
- ToF-Sensor;
- 4 bis 5x-optischer Zoom;
- 10x Hybrid-,Zoom;
- bis zu 100x Digital-Zoom;
- bis 8K 30fps-Video
|Frontkamera
|- 10 MP (f/2,2);
- 4K 60 fps Video
|- 10 MP (f/2,2);
- 4K 60 fps Video
|- 40 MP (f/2,2) mit Pixelbinning auf 10 MP;
- 4K 60 fps Video
|Prozessor
|Exynos 990 Octa Core, 7nm @max. 2,73 GHz
|Exynos 990 Octa Core, 7nm @max. 2,73 GHz
|Exynos 990 Octa Core, 7nm @max. 2,73 GHz
|Arbeitspeicher
|8/12 GB RAM LPDDR5
|8/12 GB RAM LPDDR5
|12/16 GB RAM LPDDR5
|Interner Speicher
|128 GB (per microSD-Karte erweiterbar)
|128/512 GB (nur 5G mit großer Speicheroption) (per microSD-Karte erweiterbar)
|128/512 GB (per microSD-Karte erweiterbar)
|Akkukapazität
|4.000 mAh
|4.500 mAh
|5.000 mAh
|Konnektivität
|Wifi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, LTE Cat. 20, Wi-Fi Direct, 4x4 MIMO, Miracast, 5G (nur Sub 6 GHz), TDD/FDD); Hybrid-SIM plus e-SIM
|Wifi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, LTE Cat. 20, Wi-Fi Direct, 4x4 MIMO, Miracast, 5G (mm Wave, Sub 6, TDD/FDD), Hybrid-SIM plus e-SIM
|Wifi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, LTE Cat. 20, Wi-Fi Direct, 4x4 MIMO, Miracast, 5G (mm Wave, Sub 6, TDD/FDD); Hybrid-SIM plus e-SIM
|Sonstiges
|Fingerabdrucksensor im Display, 2D-Gesichtserkennung, Hybrid-SIM, Wireless-Charging 2.0, wasser- und staubdicht (nach IP68), Powershare, Stereolautsprecher mit Dolby Atmos
|Fingerabdrucksensor im Display, 2D-Gesichtserkennung, Hybrid-SIM, Wireless-Charging 2.0, wasser- und staubdicht (nach IP68), Powershare, Stereolautsprecher mit Dolby Atmos
|Fingerabdrucksensor im Display, 2D-Gesichtserkennung, Hybrid-SIM, Wireless-Charging 2.0, wasser- und staubdicht (nach IP68), Powershare, Stereolautsprecher mit Dolby Atmos
|Abmessungen
|151,7 x 69,1 x 7,9 mm
|161,9 x 73,7 x 7,8 mm
|166,9 x 76 x 8,8 mm
|Gewicht
|163 g
|186 g
|220 g
|Farben
|Cloud Pink, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Gray
|Cloud Blue, Cosmic Gray, Cosmic Black
|Cosmic Gray, Cosmic Black
|Preis (UVP)
|ab 899 Euro / 999 Euro (5G)
|ab 999 Euro/ 1.099 Euro (5G)
|ab 1.349 Euro
