Galaxy S20* – Samsung* setzt auf Purple – Samsung* arbeitet beim Galaxy S20* nun auch mit der südkoreanischen Popband BTS zusammen und bringt das Galaxy S20* in einer speziellen Fan-Variante in Purple auf den Markt. Neben dem Äußeren gibt es auch noch passende Themes zur Band, so dass die Fans der Boygroup wohl durchaus auf ihre Kosten kommen sollten.

Das Unternehmen schreibt selbst dazu:

Samsung* Electronics, in collaboration with global pop music and cultural sensation, BTS, today revealed the Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition, Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition and Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition, giving an exclusive opportunity for fans worldwide to connect more closely than ever with their favorite band. The new design of the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition features a purple glass and metal exterior. The Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition and Buds+ charging case, also available in purple, carry the band’s logo and purple heart iconography, allowing fans all over the world to show their devotion through their smartphone* and wearables.