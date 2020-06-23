Schick und faltbar – das Galaxy Fold 2 in Copper – Zum Galaxy Fold 2 gab es in den letzten Tagen bereits einige neue Informationen und bei Pigtou hat man ein Konzept erstellt, wie die neuen Modelle auf Basis dieser neue Details aussehen könnten. Das sind noch keine originalen Grafiken von Samsung*, man bekommt aber dennoch bereits einen gute Einblick in die Möglichkeiten der neuen Modellen.

Bei pigtou schreibt man im Original dazu:

A new patent filed by Samsung* earlier this week has revealed the potential design of the Galaxy Fold 2. In collaboration with David from @xleaks7 and based on information from patent we are able to show how the upcoming Samsung* Galaxy Fold 2 may look like. According to the patent, the next version of the Galaxy Fold 2 might be borrowing elements from the best elements from the Samsung Galaxy S20* Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy Flip, fixing some of its issues. The patent describes a new hinge mechanism that sounds like the one on the Galaxy Flip earlier. The area behind the folding portion of the Fold 2’s display is hollow. So, like the Galaxy Flip, it seems this screen will also fold back into the hinge mechanism when the phone is folded. The mechanism has made the Flip’s folding mechanism snappier than the original Fold, and it’s similar to what Motorola uses on the new Razr.