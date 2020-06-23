Schick und faltbar – das Galaxy Fold 2 in Copper – Zum Galaxy Fold 2 gab es in den letzten Tagen bereits einige neue Informationen und bei Pigtou hat man ein Konzept erstellt, wie die neuen Modelle auf Basis dieser neue Details aussehen könnten. Das sind noch keine originalen Grafiken von Samsung*, man bekommt aber dennoch bereits einen gute Einblick in die Möglichkeiten der neuen Modellen.
Bei pigtou schreibt man im Original dazu:
A new patent filed by Samsung* earlier this week has revealed the potential design of the Galaxy Fold 2. In collaboration with David from @xleaks7 and based on information from patent we are able to show how the upcoming Samsung* Galaxy Fold 2 may look like. According to the patent, the next version of the Galaxy Fold 2 might be borrowing elements from the best elements from the Samsung Galaxy S20* Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy Flip, fixing some of its issues. The patent describes a new hinge mechanism that sounds like the one on the Galaxy Flip earlier. The area behind the folding portion of the Fold 2’s display is hollow. So, like the Galaxy Flip, it seems this screen will also fold back into the hinge mechanism when the phone is folded. The mechanism has made the Flip’s folding mechanism snappier than the original Fold, and it’s similar to what Motorola uses on the new Razr.
Es gibt mittlerweile auch einige Informationen zu den technischen Details der Modelle. Danach wird Samsung beim Galaxy Fold 2 wohl am grundlegenden Konzept der Modelle wenig ändern, aber dafür die Technik verbessern. Im Details bedeutet deis:
- Die Displaygröße der faltbaren Display steigt auf 7,7 Zoll an und auf Auflösung wird ebenfalls erhöht.
- Die Bildwiederholung steigt auf 120Hz und es bleibt zu hoffen, dass diese dann tatsächlich auch nutzbar ist.
- Das äußere Display kommt auf eine Größe von 6,23 Zoll.
- Die Abdeckung des faltbaren Bereichs soll durch faltbares Glas erfolgen. Das kennt man bereits vom Galaxy Z Flip und es leibt abzuwarten, wie sich die Qualität der Modelle dadurch verbessert.
Die Entwicklung der Technik macht aber auch bereits deutlich, dass Samsung das Galaxy Fold 2 als Topmodell konzipiert und sich am hohen Preis im Vergleich zum Vorgänger wohl nicht viel ändern. Man wird also auch in diesem Jahr für die Galaxy Fold 2 Modelle recht tief in die Tasche greifen müssen und es bleibt weiter so, dass die faltbaren Handy für den Massenbereich bisher noch keine Option sind.