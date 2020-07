ASUS Rog 3 – 160Hz Display-Modus verfügbar

While I was investigating how the ROG Phone 3 handles its refresh rate switching, I discovered references to the hidden 160Hz refresh rate mode in the Settings app. Digging deeper, I discovered a debug command that can be used to surface the 160Hz mode in settings! All you have to do is set up the Android* Debug Bridge (ADB) on your PC (we have a guide on how to do that here) and then run the following command from a command prompt or terminal window:

adb shell setprop debug.vendor.asus.fps.eng 1

Once you enter this command, reboot your phone. After your phone boots back up, you’ll be able to toggle the 160Hz display mode in Settings > Display > Refresh Rate or from the Refresh Rate Quick Settings tile.