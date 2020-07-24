Galaxy S20* – Android* 11 Update scheint bereits in Arbeit – Die Samsung* Galaxy S20* Modelle werden wohl die ersten Smartphones* bei Samsung* werden, die auf Android* 11 setzen und wie es aussieht ist das Unternehmen bereits bei den Vorbereitung für die Entwicklung der Version für die S20-Reihe. Im Samsung* Firmware Tracker wurde jetzt Android 11 als neuste Version hinzugefügt und das könnte darauf hindeuten, dass Samsung bereits an Android* 11 für das Galaxy S20* arbeitet.
Bei Sammobile schreibt man dazu im Original:
Is Samsung already working on the Android 11 update for the Galaxy S20 lineup? A member of the XDA Developers community spotted Android 11 mentioned as the latest OS version for the Galaxy S20 Ultra on Samsung’s official firmware version tracker, suggesting that early development has kicked off. However, it seems Samsung wants to keep it a secret, as the tracker is now mentioning Android 10 as the latest OS version available for the device.
Leider sagt dies noch nichts darüber aus, wann Android 11 für die Galaxy S20 Modelle erscheinen wird, aber zumindest scheint das Unternehmen bei den Updates in diesem Jahr den Speed* erhöhen zu wollen. Das ist wohl auch notwendig, denn die schnellsten Android Updates bieten bisher andere Hersteller.
Die Veränderungen in Android 11
People: we’re making Android more people-centric and expressive, reimagining the way we have conversations on our phones, and building an OS that can recognize and prioritize the most important people in your life:
- Conversation notifications appear in a dedicated section at the top of the shade, with a people-forward design and conversation specific actions, such as opening the conversation as a bubble, creating a conversation shortcut on the home screen, or setting a reminder.
- Bubbles help users to keep conversations in view and accessible while multitasking. Messaging and chat apps should use the Bubbles API on notifications to enable this in Android 11.
- Consolidated keyboard suggestions let Autofill apps and Input Method https://developer.android.com/preview/overview#timeline Editors (IMEs) securely offer context-specific entities and strings directly in an IME’s suggestion strip, where they are most convenient for users.
- Voice Access, for people who control their phone entirely by voice,now includes an on-device visual cortex that understands screen content and context, and generates labels and access points for accessibility commands.
Controls: the latest release of Android can now help you can quickly get to all of your smart devices and control them in one space:
- Device Controls make it faster and easier than ever for users to access and control their connected devices. Now, by simply long pressing the power button, they’re able to bring up device controls instantly, and in one place. Apps can use a new API to appear in the controls. More here.
- Media Controls make it quick and convenient for users to switch the output device for their audio or video content, whether it be headphones, speakers or even their TV. You can enable this today from Developer Options, and it will be on by default in an upcoming Beta release. More here.
- One-time permission lets users give an app access to the device microphone, camera, or location, just that one time. The app can request permissions again the next time the app is used. More here.
- Permissions auto-reset: if users haven’t used an app for an extended period of time, Android 11 will “auto-reset” all of the runtime permissions associated with the app and notify the user. The app can request the permissions again the next time the app is used. More here.
- Background location: In February, we announced developers will need to get approval to access background location in their app to prevent misuse. We’re giving developers more time to make changes and won’t be enforcing the policy for existing apps until 2021. More here.
- Google Play System Updates, launched last year, lets us expedite updates of core OS components to devices in the Android ecosystem. In Android 11, we more than doubled the number of updatable modules, and those 12 new modules will help improve privacy, security, and consistency for users and developers.
Developer friendliness: We want to make it easy for developers to take advantage of the new release, so to make compat testing easier, we’ve:
- Gated most breaking changes until you target Android 11 (so they won’t take effect until you explicitly change your manifest)
- Added new UI in developer options to let you toggle many of these changes for testing
- added a new Platform Stability release milestone where all API and behavior changes will be complete, so you can finalize your app updates knowing the platform is stable.
Das S20 Ultra Video im Original:
Die Unterschiede der Galaxy S20 Modelle im Überblick
|Modell
|Samsung Galaxy S20 (5G)
|Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (5G)
|Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
|Display
|6,2 Zoll 120 Hertz Infinity-O*-Display – WQHD+ (3.200 x 1.440 Pixel, HDR10+ 20:9, 563 ppi)
|6,7 Zoll 120 Hertz Infinity-O*-Display – WQHD+ (3.200 x 1.440 Pixel, HDR10+ 20:9, 525 ppi)
|6,9 Zoll 120 Hertz Infinity-O*-Display – WQHD+ (3.200 x 1.440 Pixel, HDR10+ 20:9, 511 ppi)
|Betriebssystem
|Android 10 mit One UI 2
|Android 10 mit One UI 2
|Android 10 mit One UI 2
|Hauptkamera
|- 12 MP (f/2,2) Standard-Zoom;
- 64-MP-Telezoom- (f/2,0);
- 12-MP-Ultraweitwinkel-Optik (f/1,8);
- 3x Hybrid-Zoom
- bis zu 30x Digital-Zoom;
- bis 8K 30fps-Video
|- 12 MP (f/2,2) Standard-Zoom;
- 64-MP-Telezoom- (f/2,0);
- 12-MP-Ultraweitwinkel-Optik (f/1,8);
- ToF-Sensor
- 3x Hybrid-Zoo
- bis zu 30x Digital-Zoom;
- bis 8K 30fps-Video;
|- 108 MP Standard-Zoom (f/2,4);
- 48-MP-Telezoom (f/3,5);
- 12-MP-Ultraweitwinkel-Optik (f/2,2);
- ToF-Sensor;
- 4 bis 5x-optischer Zoom;
- 10x Hybrid-,Zoom;
- bis zu 100x Digital-Zoom;
- bis 8K 30fps-Video
|Frontkamera
|- 10 MP (f/2,2);
- 4K 60 fps Video
|- 10 MP (f/2,2);
- 4K 60 fps Video
|- 40 MP (f/2,2) mit Pixelbinning auf 10 MP;
- 4K 60 fps Video
|Prozessor
|Exynos 990 Octa Core, 7nm @max. 2,73 GHz
|Exynos 990 Octa Core, 7nm @max. 2,73 GHz
|Exynos 990 Octa Core, 7nm @max. 2,73 GHz
|Arbeitspeicher
|8/12 GB RAM LPDDR5
|8/12 GB RAM LPDDR5
|12/16 GB RAM LPDDR5
|Interner Speicher
|128 GB (per microSD-Karte erweiterbar)
|128/512 GB (nur 5G mit großer Speicheroption) (per microSD-Karte erweiterbar)
|128/512 GB (per microSD-Karte erweiterbar)
|Akkukapazität
|4.000 mAh
|4.500 mAh
|5.000 mAh
|Konnektivität
|Wifi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, LTE Cat. 20, Wi-Fi Direct, 4x4 MIMO, Miracast, 5G (nur Sub 6 GHz), TDD/FDD); Hybrid-SIM plus e-SIM
|Wifi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, LTE Cat. 20, Wi-Fi Direct, 4x4 MIMO, Miracast, 5G (mm Wave, Sub 6, TDD/FDD), Hybrid-SIM plus e-SIM
|Wifi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, LTE Cat. 20, Wi-Fi Direct, 4x4 MIMO, Miracast, 5G (mm Wave, Sub 6, TDD/FDD); Hybrid-SIM plus e-SIM
|Sonstiges
|Fingerabdrucksensor im Display, 2D-Gesichtserkennung, Hybrid-SIM, Wireless-Charging 2.0, wasser- und staubdicht (nach IP68), Powershare, Stereolautsprecher mit Dolby Atmos
|Fingerabdrucksensor im Display, 2D-Gesichtserkennung, Hybrid-SIM, Wireless-Charging 2.0, wasser- und staubdicht (nach IP68), Powershare, Stereolautsprecher mit Dolby Atmos
|Fingerabdrucksensor im Display, 2D-Gesichtserkennung, Hybrid-SIM, Wireless-Charging 2.0, wasser- und staubdicht (nach IP68), Powershare, Stereolautsprecher mit Dolby Atmos
|Abmessungen
|151,7 x 69,1 x 7,9 mm
|161,9 x 73,7 x 7,8 mm
|166,9 x 76 x 8,8 mm
|Gewicht
|163 g
|186 g
|220 g
|Farben
|Cloud Pink, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Gray
|Cloud Blue, Cosmic Gray, Cosmic Black
|Cosmic Gray, Cosmic Black
|Preis (UVP)
|ab 899 Euro / 999 Euro (5G)
|ab 999 Euro/ 1.099 Euro (5G)
|ab 1.349 Euro
