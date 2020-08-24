Apple* vs. Fortnite – Microsoft* unterstützt Epic Games – Fortnite ist nach wie vor nicht im Apple* App Store zu finden und es deutet auch nichts auf eine schnelle Einigung zwischen den Unternehmen hin. Die Klage von Epic gegen Apple* ist auch weiterhin anhängig, es kann aber länger dauern, bis es höchst-gerichtlich in dieser Hinsicht eine Entscheidung geben wird. Dazu wurde aber auch die Developer Programm Mitgliedschaft für Epic Games beendet und damit haben die Entwickler des Unternehmens keinen Zugriff mehr auf die Unreal Engine für iOS und MacOS. Das ist durchaus ein Nachteil für die Entwicklung.

Microsoft* schlägt sich daher nun auf die Seite von Epic Games und findet die Maßnahmen gegen das Unternehmen überzogen – der Entzug von Entwicklungsmöglichkeiten ist ein Problem, dass die gesamte Gaming-Branche schädigen kann.

Bei Macrumors schreibt man im Original dazu:

In a declaration in support of Epic Games [PDF], Microsoft* gaming executive Kevin Gammill wrote that „Apple’s discontinuation of Epic’s ability to develop and support Unreal Engine for iOS or macOS will harm game creators and gamers.“ Specifically, Gammill said that games utilizing Unreal Engine will be put at a „substantial disadvantage,“ citing Microsoft’s own racing game Forza Street for iPhone and iPad as an example.

Apple has argued that Epic Games committed „self-inflicted wounds“ by intentionally violating its rules, noting that it could have proceeded with its lawsuit without introducing a direct payment option in the Fortnite app. Apple has also said that it would be happy to have Fortnite back on the App Store if Epic Games addresses the violations.