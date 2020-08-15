OnePlus 8 – erstes Oneplus-Modell mit Android* Enterprise recommended Empfehlung – Android* Enterprise Recommended (AER) ist ein besonderer Ritterschlag für Smartphones, denn Google selbst bescheinigt den Geräten damit höchste Qualität und Sicherheit für den Einsatz im Business-Bereich. Das OnePlus 8 ist nun in diesen Bereich aufgenommen und damit das erste OnePlus-Smartphone*, dass diese Empfehlung erhält.

Google schreibt selbst zum Programm:

Bei XDA Developers schreibt man im Original zu den Hintergründen:

As of this writing, 189 devices are certified as AER — and the OnePlus 8 now joins that list. To be included in the program, AER devices must meet certain software update requirements based on whatever Android OS they’re running. Certain hardware requirements must be met as well, including offering 8+ hours of battery life, have at least 2GB of RAM, and feature a minimum of 32GB of storage.

The OnePlus 8 more than meets those hardware requirements; the flagship device features up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and ample battery life thanks to its 4,300mAh battery. OnePlus has also promised to offer three years of bi-monthly security updates as well as two years of major OS updates.