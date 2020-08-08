„Passport“ – Google arbeitet an faltbarem Smartphones für 2021 – Google hat gerade erst die neuen Pixel 4a Modelle vorgestellt und einen kleinen Ausblick auf die kommenden Modelle und das Google Pixel 5 gegeben. Nun gibt es aber auch geleakte Dokumente, die einen noch weitere Blick in die Zukunft erlauben und wenn die Informationen richtig sind, arbeitet Google dabei für 2021 an drei neuen Modellen. Neben der Pixel 6 Serie gibt es dabei auch ein Modell, das explizit als „foldable“ gekennzeichnet ist. Google wird also im nächsten Jahr ein faltbares oder klappbares Smartphone* auf den Markt bringen. Leider gibt es bisher darüber hinaus noch keine weitere Informationen zu den Geräten, der aktuelle Arbeitsname lautet „passport“.

Bei 9to5google schreibt man im Original dazu:

It’s possible that “raven” and “oriole” could be “Pixel 6” models (the document doesn’t specify), but the third device, “passport” is explicitly referred to as being a “foldable.” All three are labeled as “Q4 2021,” which could be an early indication that a Pixel foldable smartphone* is advancing toward becoming a retail product.

In 2019, CNET reported that Google was “working on a foldable Pixel,” but Pixel head at the time Mario Queiroz only explicitly confirmed that the company was “prototyping the technology,” adding at the time that Google had been doing that “for a long time”. At the time he said he didn’t think “there’s a clear use case yet,” adding, “Right now, you don’t need to have a foldable. It’s kind of a ‘nice-to-have.’”