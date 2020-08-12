Xiaomi* Mi 10 ultra – neue Bestwerte im DxOmark Kamera-Test – Xiaomi* hat die Mi 10 ultra Modelle gestern vorgestellt und dabei gleich aus dem Stand den Platz 1 im DxOMark Kamera-Vergleich erreichen können. Dabei schaffte das Mi 10 ultra 130 Punkte insgesamt und liegt damit zwei Punkte vor dem bisherigen Spitzenreiter Huawei* P40 pro. Das Handy mit der aktuell besten Kamera ist also derzeit das Xiaomi* Mi 10 ultra.

Bei DxOMarkt schreibt man im Orignal dazu:

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra is the new number one in the DXOMARK Camera ranking and deservedly so. In Photo mode it doesn’t show any real weaknesses and delivers class-leading results in several categories. It’s particularly impressive in the wide and zoom sections, making it an ideal choice for those who want a zoom range as big as possible without compromising on image quality.

It’s also a great tool for mobile videographers, offering excellent overall video quality with efficient stabilization at 4K and a fast 60fps frame rate that makes for super-smooth panning and motion. Overall, if it fits within your budget, the new Xiaomi flagship phone is an easy recommendation for mobile content creators.