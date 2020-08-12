Xiaomi* Mi 10 ultra – neue Bestwerte im DxOmark Kamera-Test – Xiaomi* hat die Mi 10 ultra Modelle gestern vorgestellt und dabei gleich aus dem Stand den Platz 1 im DxOMark Kamera-Vergleich erreichen können. Dabei schaffte das Mi 10 ultra 130 Punkte insgesamt und liegt damit zwei Punkte vor dem bisherigen Spitzenreiter Huawei* P40 pro. Das Handy mit der aktuell besten Kamera ist also derzeit das Xiaomi* Mi 10 ultra.
Bei DxOMarkt schreibt man im Orignal dazu:
The Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra is the new number one in the DXOMARK Camera ranking and deservedly so. In Photo mode it doesn’t show any real weaknesses and delivers class-leading results in several categories. It’s particularly impressive in the wide and zoom sections, making it an ideal choice for those who want a zoom range as big as possible without compromising on image quality.
It’s also a great tool for mobile videographers, offering excellent overall video quality with efficient stabilization at 4K and a fast 60fps frame rate that makes for super-smooth panning and motion. Overall, if it fits within your budget, the new Xiaomi flagship phone is an easy recommendation for mobile content creators.
Spannend ist dabei, dass Xiaomi nicht mehr auf den 108MP Sensor des Mi 10 pro setzt, sondern stattdessen auf 48MP abgerüstet hat. Allerdings konnten die einzelnen Pixel damit größer werden und das könnte die deutlich verbesserte Qualität erklären. Wie so häufig zeigt sich also auch hier, das Megapixel allein noch keine guten Aufnahmen machen.
Das Kamera-Setup im Mi 10 ultra
- Primary: 48MP 1/1.32-inch Quad-Bayer sensor, 25mm-equivalent lens with f/1.85 aperture, PDAF and OIS
- Telephoto 1: 12MP 1/2.56-inch sensor, 50mm-equivalent (2x optical) lens with f/2 aperture, Dual-Pixel AF
- Telephoto 2: 48MP 1/2-inch Quad Bayer sensor, 120mm-equivalent (5x optical) lens with f/4.1 aperture, PDAF and OIS
- Ultra-wide: 20MP 1/2.8-inch sensor, 12mm-equivalent lens with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF
- Dual-LED flash
- Multispectral color temperature sensor
- Video: 8K 4320p at 30fps, 4K 2160p at 30/60fps (2160p/60fps tested)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset