Xiaomi*, Redmi und POCO: diese Modelle sollen Android* 11 bekommen – Noch gibt es keine finale Version von Android* 11, aber die Hersteller planen natürlich dennoch bereits, welche der eigenen Modelle auf Android* 11 aufgerüstet werden und wann dieses Update in etwa möglich sein könnte. Bei den MIUI Geräten wird Android 11 wohl mit der MIUI 12 Version eingeführt werden und im Xiaomi* Forum war kurzfristig eine Liste verfügbar, die einen Überblick über die Smartphones* gezeigt hat, die mit der neusten Version ausgestattet werden sollen. Mittlerweile ist diese Liste wieder offline, aber es gibt natürlich einige Screenshots* davon. Wenn diese Liste korrekt ist, werden folgende Smartphones* von Xiaomi*, Redmi und POCO mit dem Android 11 Update rechnen können – leider ohne Hinweis, wann genau die Versionen bereit stehen sollen.
Xiaomi Smartphones die Android 11 bekommen werden
- Xiaomi Mi 10
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 9
- Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
- Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 9T
- Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
- Xiaomi Mi A3
Redmi Smartphones die Android 11 bekommen werden
- Redmi K30 Pro
- Redmi K30
- Redmi K30 5G
- Redmi K30i 5G
- Redmi K20 Pro
- Redmi K20
- Redmi Note 9
- Redmi Note 9 Pro
- Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
- Redmi 10X Pro
- Redmi 10X 5G
- Redmi 9
- Redmi 9C
- Redmi 9A
POCO Smartphones die Android 11 bekommen werden
- POCO F2 Pro
- POCO X2
- POCO M2 Pro
Die Liste muss dabei nicht abschließend sein. Es kann durchaus passieren, dass es noch zukünftige Entscheidungen zu weiteren Updates gibt.
Die Veränderungen in Android 11
People: we’re making Android more people-centric and expressive, reimagining the way we have conversations on our phones, and building an OS that can recognize and prioritize the most important people in your life:
- Conversation notifications appear in a dedicated section at the top of the shade, with a people-forward design and conversation specific actions, such as opening the conversation as a bubble, creating a conversation shortcut on the home screen, or setting a reminder.
- Bubbles help users to keep conversations in view and accessible while multitasking. Messaging and chat apps should use the Bubbles API on notifications to enable this in Android 11.
- Consolidated keyboard suggestions let Autofill apps and Input Method https://developer.android.com/preview/overview#timeline Editors (IMEs) securely offer context-specific entities and strings directly in an IME’s suggestion strip, where they are most convenient for users.
- Voice Access, for people who control their phone entirely by voice,now includes an on-device visual cortex that understands screen content and context, and generates labels and access points for accessibility commands.
Controls: the latest release of Android can now help you can quickly get to all of your smart devices and control them in one space:
- Device Controls make it faster and easier than ever for users to access and control their connected devices. Now, by simply long pressing the power button, they’re able to bring up device controls instantly, and in one place. Apps can use a new API to appear in the controls. More here.
- Media Controls make it quick and convenient for users to switch the output device for their audio or video content, whether it be headphones, speakers or even their TV. You can enable this today from Developer Options, and it will be on by default in an upcoming Beta release. More here.
- One-time permission lets users give an app access to the device microphone, camera, or location, just that one time. The app can request permissions again the next time the app is used. More here.
- Permissions auto-reset: if users haven’t used an app for an extended period of time, Android 11 will “auto-reset” all of the runtime permissions associated with the app and notify the user. The app can request the permissions again the next time the app is used. More here.
- Background location: In February, we announced developers will need to get approval to access background location in their app to prevent misuse. We’re giving developers more time to make changes and won’t be enforcing the policy for existing apps until 2021. More here.
- Google Play System Updates, launched last year, lets us expedite updates of core OS components to devices in the Android ecosystem. In Android 11, we more than doubled the number of updatable modules, and those 12 new modules will help improve privacy, security, and consistency for users and developers.
Developer friendliness: We want to make it easy for developers to take advantage of the new release, so to make compat testing easier, we’ve:
- Gated most breaking changes until you target Android 11 (so they won’t take effect until you explicitly change your manifest)
- Added new UI in developer options to let you toggle many of these changes for testing
- added a new Platform Stability release milestone where all API and behavior changes will be complete, so you can finalize your app updates knowing the platform is stable.
Weitere hilfreiche Beiträge zum Thema Android
- Android Handbuch und Anleitung
- Android Screenshot machen
- Android Recovery Modus
- Android Backup
- Android Internet abschalten und anschalten