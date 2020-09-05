Apple*: weiterhin unangefochten Marktführer bei Wearables in den USA – Apple* kann im Bereich der Wearables trotz der Corona Krise punkten und verkaufte im ersten Halbjahr 2020 in den USA mehr als 3,2 Millionen Modelle. Das sind knapp 10 Prozent mehr als im letzten Jahr in diesem Zeitraum. Die Zahlen kommen dabei von den Analysten von Canalys und dort geht man davon aus, dass während der Corona Krise vor allem die günstigeren Fitness-Tracker im Aufwind waren. Daher konnte auch andere Marken in den USA sehr stark zulegen, aber Apple* profitierte mit den deutlich teureren Apple Watch auch von diesem Trend.

Die Analysten schreiben im Original dazu:

North America was only one of two regions to grow quarter-on-quarter, demonstrating sustained consumer demand for wrist-worn devices. As consumers scrutinized personal budgets, their thrift fueled a remarkable growth among the long-tail of lesser-known brands of activity trackers on e-commerce platforms like Amazon. Canalys Analyst Vincent Thielke commented, “Americans invested heavily in sub-US$50 trackers during the pandemic to stay accountable for the greater amount of time spent at home. Amazon’s Q3 introduction of the Halo tracker was timely, following two back-to-back quarters of strong activity tracker sales. Subscription-based companion apps helped Fitbit and less-familiar players like Whoop better differentiate themselves against the vast array of devices sold online. Turnkey service offerings proved a surprising pandemic winner as social distancing discouraged personal trainers and exercising in close proximity to others.”