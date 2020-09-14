Offiziell: nächsten Samsung* Unpack Event am 23. September – Samsung* hat für den 23. September ein neues Event angekündigt. Ab 16 Uhr europäischer Zeit wird das Unternehmen wider neue Hardware vorstellen und wie immer in diesem Jahr wird es dabei kein Live-Event geben, sondern eine Online-Vorstellung der neuen Modelle und Technik. Man kann es also direkt am Rechner verfolgen.

Die Ankündigung ist dabei wie immer eher karg und enthält wenige Details:

Over the years, Samsung* has developed a special relationship with Galaxy fans around the world. Their valuable feedback has helped create exciting innovations and made mobile experiences better for everyone. Join us on September 23 for a Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan event. The event will be available at Samsung Newsroom, Samsung.com at 10 a.m. ET. Visit Samsung Newsroom for regular updates ahead of the event as well as the latest device information and multimedia resources.