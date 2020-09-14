Offiziell: nächsten Samsung* Unpack Event am 23. September – Samsung* hat für den 23. September ein neues Event angekündigt. Ab 16 Uhr europäischer Zeit wird das Unternehmen wider neue Hardware vorstellen und wie immer in diesem Jahr wird es dabei kein Live-Event geben, sondern eine Online-Vorstellung der neuen Modelle und Technik. Man kann es also direkt am Rechner verfolgen.
Die Ankündigung ist dabei wie immer eher karg und enthält wenige Details:
Over the years, Samsung* has developed a special relationship with Galaxy fans around the world. Their valuable feedback has helped create exciting innovations and made mobile experiences better for everyone. Join us on September 23 for a Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan event. The event will be available at Samsung Newsroom, Samsung.com at 10 a.m. ET. Visit Samsung Newsroom for regular updates ahead of the event as well as the latest device information and multimedia resources.
Die Fokussierung auf die Fans macht es aber sehr wahrscheinlich, dass zu diesem Termin das neue Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) vorgestellt wird. Die Geräte sollen ein Update der aktuellen S20 Serie sein und die Technik der Geräte zu einem etwas günstigeren Preis anbieten. Damit will Samsung in den Jahresendspurt gehen und vor allem auch in das Weihnachtsgeschäft. Spannend wird werden, zu welchem Preis das Unternehmen die neuen Modelle endgültig auf den Markt bringt und ab wann die neuen Smartphones* zu haben sein werden.
Das Video zum neuen Unpack Event
Die technischen Daten des neuen Galaxy S20 FE
|Betriebssystem
|Android* 10, OneUI 2.x
|Display
|6,5 Zoll, 2400 x 1080 Pixel (20:9), Super AMOLED*, 120 Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass 3, 407 ppi,
|Prozessor
|5G-Variante: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (1x 2,84 + 3x 2,42 + 4x 1,8 GHz, Kryo 585, 7-nm-Prozesstechnologie, 64-Bit)
4G-Variante: Samsung Exynos 990 (2x 2,73 + 2x 2,50 + 4x 2,0 GHz, LPDDR5 RAM, 7nm EUV, Dual-Core NPU)
|Speicher
|6 GB Arbeitsspeicher, 128 GB UFS 3.1
|Sensoren
|Beschleunigungsmesser, Fingerabdrucksensor, Gyroskop, Magnetsensor, Hall-Sensor, Lichtsensor, virtueller Näherungssensor
|SIM-Karten
|Nano-SIM (4FF), eSim*
|Hauptkamera
|Triple-Cam, 12 MP (Weitwinkelobjektiv, f/1,8, 79°, 1/1.76″, 1.8 µm, OIS, 2PD) + 12 MP (Ultra-Weitwinkelobjektiv, f/2,2, 123°, 1/3.0″, 1.12 µm, FF) + 8 MP (Teleobjektiv, f/2,0, 33°, 1/4.5″, 1 µm, OIS, AF)
|Frontkamera
|32 MP (f/2,0, 81°, 0.8 µm, 1/2.74″, Autofokus)
|Kamerafunktionen
|Optischer Zoom 3-fach, Autofokus (PDAF), Gesichtserkennung, optischer Bildstabilisator, Videoauflösung 8K UHD, 4K UHD, Full-HD, HD, Videoaufnahme UHD 4K (3840 x 2160 Pixel) @ 24 fps
|Besonderheiten
|IP68, Wireless PowerShare, Fingerabdruckleser unter dem Display
|Verbindungen
|2G (GSM), 3G (UMTS), 4G (LTE), 5G (optional), NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Typ C, WiFi 6
|Akku
|4500 mAh, Lithium-Polymer, Wireless Charging, 15W Netzteil
|Farben
|Weiß, Blau, Orange, Lavendel, Grün, Rot
|Maße
|74,5 x 159,8 x 8,4 mm
|Gewicht
|190 Gramm
Das S20 Ultra Video im Original:
Die Unterschiede der Galaxy S20 Modelle im Überblick
|Modell
|Samsung Galaxy S20* (5G)
|Samsung Galaxy S20* Plus (5G)
|Samsung Galaxy S20* Ultra 5G
|Display
|6,2 Zoll 120 Hertz Infinity-O*-Display – WQHD+ (3.200 x 1.440 Pixel, HDR10+ 20:9, 563 ppi)
|6,7 Zoll 120 Hertz Infinity-O*-Display – WQHD+ (3.200 x 1.440 Pixel, HDR10+ 20:9, 525 ppi)
|6,9 Zoll 120 Hertz Infinity-O*-Display – WQHD+ (3.200 x 1.440 Pixel, HDR10+ 20:9, 511 ppi)
|Betriebssystem
|Android* 10 mit One UI 2
|Android* 10 mit One UI 2
|Android 10 mit One UI 2
|Hauptkamera
|- 12 MP (f/2,2) Standard-Zoom;
- 64-MP-Telezoom- (f/2,0);
- 12-MP-Ultraweitwinkel-Optik (f/1,8);
- 3x Hybrid-Zoom
- bis zu 30x Digital-Zoom;
- bis 8K 30fps-Video
|- 12 MP (f/2,2) Standard-Zoom;
- 64-MP-Telezoom- (f/2,0);
- 12-MP-Ultraweitwinkel-Optik (f/1,8);
- ToF-Sensor
- 3x Hybrid-Zoo
- bis zu 30x Digital-Zoom;
- bis 8K 30fps-Video;
|- 108 MP Standard-Zoom (f/2,4);
- 48-MP-Telezoom (f/3,5);
- 12-MP-Ultraweitwinkel-Optik (f/2,2);
- ToF-Sensor;
- 4 bis 5x-optischer Zoom;
- 10x Hybrid-,Zoom;
- bis zu 100x Digital-Zoom;
- bis 8K 30fps-Video
|Frontkamera
|- 10 MP (f/2,2);
- 4K 60 fps Video
|- 10 MP (f/2,2);
- 4K 60 fps Video
|- 40 MP (f/2,2) mit Pixelbinning auf 10 MP;
- 4K 60 fps Video
|Prozessor
|Exynos 990 Octa Core, 7nm @max. 2,73 GHz
|Exynos 990 Octa Core, 7nm @max. 2,73 GHz
|Exynos 990 Octa Core, 7nm @max. 2,73 GHz
|Arbeitspeicher
|8/12 GB RAM LPDDR5
|8/12 GB RAM LPDDR5
|12/16 GB RAM LPDDR5
|Interner Speicher
|128 GB (per microSD-Karte erweiterbar)
|128/512 GB (nur 5G mit großer Speicheroption) (per microSD-Karte erweiterbar)
|128/512 GB (per microSD-Karte erweiterbar)
|Akkukapazität
|4.000 mAh
|4.500 mAh
|5.000 mAh
|Konnektivität
|Wifi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, LTE Cat. 20, Wi-Fi Direct, 4x4 MIMO, Miracast, 5G (nur Sub 6 GHz), TDD/FDD); Hybrid-SIM plus e-SIM
|Wifi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, LTE Cat. 20, Wi-Fi Direct, 4x4 MIMO, Miracast, 5G (mm Wave, Sub 6, TDD/FDD), Hybrid-SIM plus e-SIM
|Wifi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, LTE Cat. 20, Wi-Fi Direct, 4x4 MIMO, Miracast, 5G (mm Wave, Sub 6, TDD/FDD); Hybrid-SIM plus e-SIM
|Sonstiges
|Fingerabdrucksensor im Display, 2D-Gesichtserkennung, Hybrid-SIM, Wireless-Charging 2.0, wasser- und staubdicht (nach IP68), Powershare, Stereolautsprecher mit Dolby Atmos
|Fingerabdrucksensor im Display, 2D-Gesichtserkennung, Hybrid-SIM, Wireless-Charging 2.0, wasser- und staubdicht (nach IP68), Powershare, Stereolautsprecher mit Dolby Atmos
|Fingerabdrucksensor im Display, 2D-Gesichtserkennung, Hybrid-SIM, Wireless-Charging 2.0, wasser- und staubdicht (nach IP68), Powershare, Stereolautsprecher mit Dolby Atmos
|Abmessungen
|151,7 x 69,1 x 7,9 mm
|161,9 x 73,7 x 7,8 mm
|166,9 x 76 x 8,8 mm
|Gewicht
|163 g
|186 g
|220 g
|Farben
|Cloud Pink, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Gray
|Cloud Blue, Cosmic Gray, Cosmic Black
|Cosmic Gray, Cosmic Black
|Preis (UVP)
|ab 899 Euro / 999 Euro (5G)
|ab 999 Euro/ 1.099 Euro (5G)
|ab 1.349 Euro
