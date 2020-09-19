OnePlus Nord N10 5G – neue Version für die USA geplant – Zum Start der neuen OnePlus Nord Modelle gab es weitere Gerüchte um ein zusätzliches Budget Phone, dass möglicherweise sogar nochmal billiger werden könnte als das aktuelle OnePlus Nord. Mittlerweile deutet sich eher an, dass es wohl eine Variante des OnePlus Nord werden wird, die speziell für den US-amerikanischen Markt kommt. Dort wurde das normale Nord bisher nicht gestartet und das soll jetzt wohl das Nord 10 5G übernehmen. Einen ganeun Termin für den Marktstart der Modelle gibt es bisher noch nicht, sie sollen aber noch in diesem Jahr präsentiert werden und auch in den Handel gehen.

Bei Androidcentral schreibt man dazu:

When OnePlus released the Nord earlier this year, it mentioned that the phone was the first model in a series of mid-range phones targeted at the sub-$500 segment. So while the Snapdragon 765G-based OnePlus Nord didn’t debut in the U.S., OnePlus clarified that it would launch another variant in the country at a later date. We can now confirm via an insider source that OnePlus is planning to release a new model in the Nord series in the U.S. later this year. The phone is dubbed the OnePlus Nord N10 5G (its internal codename is Billie), and it will be the first OnePlus phone to offer a 64MP camera at the back. The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 690 — Qualcomm’s first Snapdragon 600 series chipset with 5G connectivity.