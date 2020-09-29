Samsung* Galaxy S20* – Android* 11 mit OneUI 3.0 kommt als Beta – Das ging ja relativ schnell – Samsung* hat für die Galaxy S20* Serie (ohne das FE) eine Beta Version mit Android* 11 und OneUI 3.0 angekündigt. Wann genau diese in Deutschland zur Verfügung stehen wird, ist noch nicht sicher, aber zumindest scheint man in diesem Jahr sehr früh mit der Entwicklung anzufangen und dann gibt es hoffentlich auch entsprechend schnell die fertige Version.

22.08.2020 -Samsung* Galaxy S20* – OneUI 2.5 Update kommt, Android* 11 noch nicht – Mit dem Samsung Galaxy Note 20 hatte das Unternehmen bereits die neue Version der Benutzeroberfläche vorgestellt. Die gute Nachricht: Samsung OneUI ist jetzt als neue Firmware-Version auch für die Galaxy S20 Reihe verfügbar und wird aktuell auch in Deutschland ausgerollt. Allerdings werden derzeit wohl erst die 5G Version der jeweiligen Galaxy S20 Modelle versorgt – die LTE Versionen müssen noch warten. Dazu basiert OneUI 2.5 weiterhin auf Android 10. Das Galaxy S11 Update wird also extra vollzogen werden, bisher gibt es auch noch keine finale Version von Android 11, die Samsung nutzen könnte.

Bei Sammobile schreibt man im Original dazu:

The Galaxy S20 series is the first to receive the One UI 2.5 update. Samsung has started rolling out firmware version G981BXXU4BTH5, G986BXXU4BTH5 and G988BXXU4BTH5 for the 5G Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra respectively. Click on the device name to download the relevant firmware from our database.

Samsung has started rolling out this update in markets across Europe, including but not limited to Italy, Hungary, Portugal, the Netherlands and Germany over-the-air. It shouldn’t be long now before the firmware is sent out in other markets as well. The LTE variants of the phones should also be getting the update soon.