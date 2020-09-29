Samsung* Galaxy S20* – Android* 11 mit OneUI 3.0 kommt als Beta – Das ging ja relativ schnell – Samsung* hat für die Galaxy S20* Serie (ohne das FE) eine Beta Version mit Android* 11 und OneUI 3.0 angekündigt. Wann genau diese in Deutschland zur Verfügung stehen wird, ist noch nicht sicher, aber zumindest scheint man in diesem Jahr sehr früh mit der Entwicklung anzufangen und dann gibt es hoffentlich auch entsprechend schnell die fertige Version.
22.08.2020 -Samsung* Galaxy S20* – OneUI 2.5 Update kommt, Android* 11 noch nicht – Mit dem Samsung Galaxy Note 20 hatte das Unternehmen bereits die neue Version der Benutzeroberfläche vorgestellt. Die gute Nachricht: Samsung OneUI ist jetzt als neue Firmware-Version auch für die Galaxy S20 Reihe verfügbar und wird aktuell auch in Deutschland ausgerollt. Allerdings werden derzeit wohl erst die 5G Version der jeweiligen Galaxy S20 Modelle versorgt – die LTE Versionen müssen noch warten. Dazu basiert OneUI 2.5 weiterhin auf Android 10. Das Galaxy S11 Update wird also extra vollzogen werden, bisher gibt es auch noch keine finale Version von Android 11, die Samsung nutzen könnte.
Bei Sammobile schreibt man im Original dazu:
The Galaxy S20 series is the first to receive the One UI 2.5 update. Samsung has started rolling out firmware version G981BXXU4BTH5, G986BXXU4BTH5 and G988BXXU4BTH5 for the 5G Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra respectively. Click on the device name to download the relevant firmware from our database.
Samsung has started rolling out this update in markets across Europe, including but not limited to Italy, Hungary, Portugal, the Netherlands and Germany over-the-air. It shouldn’t be long now before the firmware is sent out in other markets as well. The LTE variants of the phones should also be getting the update soon.
Wer ein Galaxy S20 nutzt, sollte prüfen, ob bereits eine neue Version zum Download und zur Installation zur Verfügung steht. Vor dem Update kann es aber nicht schaden, ein Backup zu machen und so die wichtigsten Daten und Einstellungen der Geräte zu sichern. Sollte es dann doch Fehler bei OneUI 2.5 geben, kann man auch recht schnell wieder ein Backup mit dem alten Stand einspielen. Bisher sind aber keine größeren Fehler bekannt. Man kann die Version auch manuell installieren – in der Regel ist es aber besser und einfacher, darauf zu warten, bis sie offiziell für das eigene Gerät zur Verfügung steht.
Das S20 Ultra Video im Original:
Die Unterschiede der Galaxy S20 Modelle im Überblick
|Modell
|Samsung Galaxy S20 (5G)
|Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (5G)
|Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
|Display
|6,2 Zoll 120 Hertz Infinity-O*-Display – WQHD+ (3.200 x 1.440 Pixel, HDR10+ 20:9, 563 ppi)
|6,7 Zoll 120 Hertz Infinity-O*-Display – WQHD+ (3.200 x 1.440 Pixel, HDR10+ 20:9, 525 ppi)
|6,9 Zoll 120 Hertz Infinity-O*-Display – WQHD+ (3.200 x 1.440 Pixel, HDR10+ 20:9, 511 ppi)
|Betriebssystem
|Android 10 mit One UI 2
|Android 10 mit One UI 2
|Android 10 mit One UI 2
|Hauptkamera
|- 12 MP (f/2,2) Standard-Zoom;
- 64-MP-Telezoom- (f/2,0);
- 12-MP-Ultraweitwinkel-Optik (f/1,8);
- 3x Hybrid-Zoom
- bis zu 30x Digital-Zoom;
- bis 8K 30fps-Video
|- 12 MP (f/2,2) Standard-Zoom;
- 64-MP-Telezoom- (f/2,0);
- 12-MP-Ultraweitwinkel-Optik (f/1,8);
- ToF-Sensor
- 3x Hybrid-Zoo
- bis zu 30x Digital-Zoom;
- bis 8K 30fps-Video;
|- 108 MP Standard-Zoom (f/2,4);
- 48-MP-Telezoom (f/3,5);
- 12-MP-Ultraweitwinkel-Optik (f/2,2);
- ToF-Sensor;
- 4 bis 5x-optischer Zoom;
- 10x Hybrid-,Zoom;
- bis zu 100x Digital-Zoom;
- bis 8K 30fps-Video
|Frontkamera
|- 10 MP (f/2,2);
- 4K 60 fps Video
|- 10 MP (f/2,2);
- 4K 60 fps Video
|- 40 MP (f/2,2) mit Pixelbinning auf 10 MP;
- 4K 60 fps Video
|Prozessor
|Exynos 990 Octa Core, 7nm @max. 2,73 GHz
|Exynos 990 Octa Core, 7nm @max. 2,73 GHz
|Exynos 990 Octa Core, 7nm @max. 2,73 GHz
|Arbeitspeicher
|8/12 GB RAM LPDDR5
|8/12 GB RAM LPDDR5
|12/16 GB RAM LPDDR5
|Interner Speicher
|128 GB (per microSD-Karte erweiterbar)
|128/512 GB (nur 5G mit großer Speicheroption) (per microSD-Karte erweiterbar)
|128/512 GB (per microSD-Karte erweiterbar)
|Akkukapazität
|4.000 mAh
|4.500 mAh
|5.000 mAh
|Konnektivität
|Wifi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, LTE Cat. 20, Wi-Fi Direct, 4x4 MIMO, Miracast, 5G (nur Sub 6 GHz), TDD/FDD); Hybrid-SIM plus e-SIM
|Wifi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, LTE Cat. 20, Wi-Fi Direct, 4x4 MIMO, Miracast, 5G (mm Wave, Sub 6, TDD/FDD), Hybrid-SIM plus e-SIM
|Wifi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, LTE Cat. 20, Wi-Fi Direct, 4x4 MIMO, Miracast, 5G (mm Wave, Sub 6, TDD/FDD); Hybrid-SIM plus e-SIM
|Sonstiges
|Fingerabdrucksensor im Display, 2D-Gesichtserkennung, Hybrid-SIM, Wireless-Charging 2.0, wasser- und staubdicht (nach IP68), Powershare, Stereolautsprecher mit Dolby Atmos
|Fingerabdrucksensor im Display, 2D-Gesichtserkennung, Hybrid-SIM, Wireless-Charging 2.0, wasser- und staubdicht (nach IP68), Powershare, Stereolautsprecher mit Dolby Atmos
|Fingerabdrucksensor im Display, 2D-Gesichtserkennung, Hybrid-SIM, Wireless-Charging 2.0, wasser- und staubdicht (nach IP68), Powershare, Stereolautsprecher mit Dolby Atmos
|Abmessungen
|151,7 x 69,1 x 7,9 mm
|161,9 x 73,7 x 7,8 mm
|166,9 x 76 x 8,8 mm
|Gewicht
|163 g
|186 g
|220 g
|Farben
|Cloud Pink, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Gray
|Cloud Blue, Cosmic Gray, Cosmic Black
|Cosmic Gray, Cosmic Black
|Preis (UVP)
|ab 899 Euro / 999 Euro (5G)
|ab 999 Euro/ 1.099 Euro (5G)
|ab 1.349 Euro
