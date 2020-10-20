Apple* Watch SE – Nutzer berichten über Überhitzungsprobleme – Die Apple* Watch ist ein neuer Ansatz des Unternehmens, die Smartwatch auch etwas günstiger anbieten zu können. Allerdings berichten jetzt Nutzer über Probleme mit der Wärmeentwicklung, die teilweise so massiv sind, dass die Geräte dadurch zerstört werden. Es gibt eine Reihe von Bildern, auf denen man die Apple* Watch SE mit verschmorten Display sieht und einige der Nutzer berichten auch davon, dass die schnelle Hitzeentwicklung so massiv war, dass sie zu Verbrennungen auf der Haut geführt hat.

Auf Reddit heißt es dazu:

The issues below seem to be a problem of a portion of the manufactured batch, but when remembering the Note 7 incident, it could be worse. I will share only the facts that are public for now below.

At the current time of writing, there are a total of 6 confirmed individual cases of Apple Watch SE overheating in South Korea. They seem to be all Apple Watch SE 40mm models, both GPS and cellular, and in Silver and Space Gray. Nike Edition seems to be affected as well.

We don’t know for sure how the Apple Watch SE is designed on the inside since there are no public teardowns from sites like iFixit, but considering that Apple has recycled the designs of the older Apple Watches, the overheating spot is above the display connectors, between the Taptic Engine and the digital crown.