iPhone 12 pro Serie verkauft sich noch besser als gedacht – Die neuen iPhone 12 Modelle sind in Teilen seit Freitag im Handel und bei den Anteilen innerhalb der Serie scheint der Run auf die Pro-Modelle (trotz des höheren Preises) besonders stark zu sein. Apple* Analyst Ming Chi-Kuo hat daher seine Prognosen zu den Verkäufen korrigiert und geht nun davon aus, dass die iPhone 12 pro und pro Max Modelle bis zu 70 Prozent der Verkäufe ausmachen könnten. iPhone mini und iPhone 12 werden daher wohl nur von etwa einem Drittel der iPhone Kunden bestellt.

Bei MacRumors schreibt man dazu wie folgt:

Kuo had previously indicated that Apple*’s estimated shipment allocations for the new iPhone models placed the ‌iPhone 12‌ at the top with 40-45% of inventory allocation (up from 15-20%). However, the strong interest in the ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ in pre-orders has caused him to revise that split:

The ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ pre-order beat our expectation because of Apple* core fans’ initial preference for high-end models, the strong demand in the Chinese market, and the coming peak season demand in the US and Europe.

Due to the demand, Kuo sees the ‌iPhone 12‌ and 12 Pro Max to both have approximately 30-35% share each of new ‌iPhone‌ shipments in this quarter. Meanwhile, Kuo also downgraded his expectations for the ‌iPhone 12‌ Mini with estimates that it will be responsible for only 10-15% of sales (down from 20-25%). Kuo cites weak demand for the smaller device in the Chinese market.

Man kennt dieses Phänomen aus den vergangen Jahren. Apple Kunden legen oft mehr Wert auf die Technik und schauen weniger auf den Preis, daher kommen die Budget-Modelle (sofern man dabei bei Apple überhaupt sprechen kann) nicht ganz so gut an, es sein denn der Preisabstand ist wie beim iPhone SE wirklich deutlich. Allerdings sind die erst die ersten Tagen der Verkäufe und es bestellen vielfach erst die echten Fans it hohen Ansprüchen – die Anteilen können sich im Laufe der nächsten Wochen also auch noch etwas anpassen.