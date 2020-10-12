iPhone 12 und 700MHz 5G – kommt es zu Problemen in Deutschland? – Die neue iPhone 12 Serie wird zum ersten Mal bei Apple* auch 5G Unterstützung bekommen und damit auch in Deutschland in der Lage sein, die neue Technik mitzunutzen. Allerdings gibt es im Vorfeld Hinweise, dass nicht alle 5G Bereiche unterstützt werden. Konkret bezweifelen einige Quellen, dass die 700MHz Bereiche mit erfasst sind, möglicherweise können also die iPhone 12 nur höhere Frequenzbänder nutzen.

Bei Macrumors schreibt man im Original dazu:

The report cites „industry insiders“ who say that ‌iPhone 12‌ models may not support the 700MHz 5G band. Lower-spectrum bands such as 700MHz are crucial to 5G coverage since they are far-reaching and penetrate well through walls and buildings, and 700MHz is expected to be the most common form of 5G in the UK.

„If it doesn’t support 700MHz then you end up with coverage problems,“ said principal analyst at Assembly, Matthew Howett. „The spectrum bands that the iPhone works on are crucially important.“

Das könnte auch für Deutschland ein Problem werden, denn beispielsweise Vodafone* baut in der Fläche mit 700Mhz Frequenzen aus. Sollte sich bestätigen, dass Apple* vorerst auf den 700MHz Bereich verzichtet, wäre das vor allem für Vodafone* Kunden in ländlichen Bereichen ein Problem. Die Telekom* setzt dagegen vor allem auf 2,1GHz und damit auf Bereiche, die komplett von den neuen iPhone Modellen nutzbar sind.

Die genaue Ausstattung der iPhone 12 Modelle wird es aber wohl erst zum Event geben und bis dahin bleibt hinter der Nutzung von 700Mhz 5G noch ein größeres Fragezeichen.