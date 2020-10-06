Samsung* Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G – Licht und Schatten im DxOMark-Kameratest – Die Kamera-Experten von DxOMark haben das neue Samsung* Flaggschiff unter die Lupe genommen und geprüft, wie gut das neue Setup der Kamera im Vergleich mit den anderen Topmodelle auf dem Markt abschneidet.

Samsung* hatte bei der Note20 Serie im Vergleich zu den S20 Modellen einige Änderungen an der Kamera vorgenommen. Allerdings schafften es auch diese Neuerungen nicht, die Geräte in die Top-Platzierungen unter den besten Kamera-Handys zu katapultieren. Die Geräte erreichen insgesamt 121 Punkte. Das reicht im DxOMark Ranking für den Platz 10. Allerdings ist der Bestand zur Spitze (aktuell das Mi 10 Ultra von Xiaomi*) immerhin 9 Punkte groß. Das ist kein schlechtes Ergebnis im Test, aber Samsung dürfte sich für das eigenen Premium-Modell schon ein besseres Abschneiden erhofft haben.

Die Experten schreiben dazu im Original:

After big marketing fanfare around the new photographic capabilities of the S20 Ultra, the end results were slightly disappointing. For the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Samsung engineers have tweaked the camera setup again, opting for a different sensor and lens configuration for the tele-camera and dropping the ToF sensor for bokeh shots.

For the most part, the Note20 Ultra 5G’s image quality is excellent. Samsung has consistently delivered pleasant exposure, vibrant color, and good detail in its high-end devices, and the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G is no exception. As such, its position in the upper ranks of our database is well deserved and most smartphone* photographers will be delighted with the results. The main disappointment, however, is the Note20 Ultra 5G’s zoom capabilities at close and medium range, which undermine an otherwise excellent performance and prevent the device from ranking higher in the DXOMARK Camera database.