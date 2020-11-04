Samsung* Galaxy A12 bekommt Zertifizierung – Samsung* scheint auch an neuen Modelle im Einsteiger-Bereich der A-Serie zu arbeiten, denn ein Modell mit der Nummer SM-A125F hat die Zertifizierung über NFC Schnittstelle bekommen. Die Seriennummer deutet dabei auch ein Galaxy A12 hin und das wäre wohl ein Update für das Einsteiger-Modell in der A-Serie. Eine Neuerung wäre hier auch durchaus notwendig, denn in Deuschland wird beispielsweise noch das normale Galaxy A10 verkauft, das immerhin bereits im Sommer 2019 auf den Markt kam. Ein Update wäre also mehr als wünschenswert.

Bei MySmartPrice schreibt man dazu im Original:

As seen in the NFC certification image above, the Samsung* Galaxy A12 (with the model number Samsung SM-A125F) received the NFC certification on October 28, 2020, but has only popped up on the certification website earlier today. The presence of NFC is the only thing that we have been able to derive from the NFC certification and other than that, there has been no mention of its specifications and features.

That said, as mentioned earlier, the previous leaks point out that the device will come with 64GB of internal storage, which will be two times of what its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy A11 possesses. Plus, there have also been rumors that the Samsung Galaxy A12 will feature a triple rear camera setup. Plus, the device is tipped to feature an IPS LCD* panel, which will make sense considering its entry-level nature.