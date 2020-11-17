Samsung* Galaxy M42: neues Mittelklasse-Gerät mit Riesen-Akku – Die Smartphones* der M-Serie von Samsung* sind immer mit besonders großen Akkus ausgerüstet und bieten daher vor allem lange Nutzungszeiten, ohne dass man die Geräte nachladen müsste. Das trifft auch auf das neue Galaxy M42 zu. Samsung* hat die Modelle bisher noch nicht offiziell vorgestellt, aber es gibt bereits Zertifizierungen bei 3C und auch der DEKRA, so dass beispielsweise der Akku bekannt ist. Wie zu erwarten hat Samsung dabei nicht gekleckert – die Samsung Galaxy M42 werden mit einem Akku mit 5830mAh Leistung auf den Markt kommen und dürften damit aktuell mit den größten Smartphone Akku bieten.

Bei mysmartprice schreibt man dazu im Original:

As seen in the certification images, the Samsung Galaxy M42 (battery model number: EM-BM425ABY) will feature a 5,830mAh battery (rated capacity), which could very well be a 6,000mAh cell. The charging limit voltage is 4.43V, as per the 3C certification. Other than the battery capacity reveal, the 3C certification and the DEKRA certification fail to tell us anything else about the device.

That being said, previous leaks point out that the Samsung Galaxy M42 could feature a 64MP camera setup at the back. Furthermore, the device is tipped to feature 128GB internal storage. These specifications, however, are categorized under the rumored section as of now, so we would suggest that the readers should take these with a slight grain of salt before things become official.