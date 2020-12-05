5G Smartphones* – Apple* dominiert die Verkäufe im Oktober – Die Analysten von Counterpoint haben sich die Verkaufszahlen der 5G Modelle im Oktober angeschaut und kommen zu einem sehr klaren Ergebnis. Apple* iPhone 12 und iPhone 12 pro kommen auf fast 25 Prozent Marktanteil im Oktober – der Start der Geräte ist also wohl mehr als gelungen. Der Abstand zu den anderen Modellen ist auch mehr als deutlich. Im November dürfte das Bild ähnlich aussehen, nur dass dann noch iPhone 12 mini und das iPhone 12 max auf den Markt gekommen sind. Das könnte die Zahlen sogar nochmal nach oben pushen.

Die Analysten von Counterpoint schreiben dazu im Original:

The iPhone 12 also entered the top 10 bestseller list of 5G devices for January-October 2020, attaining the seventh position. This is a big achievement, considering the new iPhone series was available for only two weeks in October. Samsung*’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, which was the best-selling 5G device in September, slipped to the third position.

Several factors drove this huge initial uptick for the iPhone 12 series.

There is a large pent-up demand for 5G upgrade, especially within the iOS base, which is now getting converted into sales. This was complemented by strong carrier promos, especially in the US, which accounted for over one-third of the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro sales for the month. All carriers were offering the iPhone 12 for $0 through a mix of the trade-in and unlimited plans.