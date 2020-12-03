Ericsson: 5G wächst schneller als LTE – Der Netzwerkausrüster Ericsson hat einen Bericht zum aktuellen Stand des 5G Ausbaus weltweit vorgelegt und darin auch einige Prognose zur Weiterentwicklung des neuen Standards gemacht. Darin stellt das Unternehmen bereits jetzt ein vergleichsweise hohes Wachstum im 5G Bereich fest. Sowohl in Deutschland als auch weltweit wird der neue Standard bereits von vielen Unternehmen umgesetzt. Das Wachstum ist dabei schneller als bei der Einführung von LTE. Bei den 4G Verbindungen hat es beispielsweise fast 10 Jahre gedauert, bis mehr als die Hälfte der Simkarten auf dem Markt diese Technik unterstützt haben. Die Entwicklung von 5G geht deutlich schneller und weltweit gibt es jetzt bereits so viele 5G Simkarten wie im 5G Bereich nach etwa 4 bis 5 Jahren.

Im Bericht des Unternehmens heißt es dazu:

Over the forecast period, 5G subscription uptake is expected to be significantly faster than that of 4G (LTE), following its launch back in 2009. Key factors are China’s earlier engagement with 5G compared to LTE, as well as the earlier availability of devices from several vendors. By the end of 2026, we forecast 3.5 billion 5G subscriptions globally, accounting for around 40 percent of all mobile subscriptions at that time.LTE will remain the dominant mobile access technology by subscription over the forecast period. During Q3 2020, LTE subscriptions increased by approximately 70 million to reach a total of around 4.5 billion, equaling 57 percent of all mobile subscriptions. It is projected to peak in 2021 at 4.8 billion subscriptions and decline to around 3.9 billion subscriptions by the end of 2026 as more subscribers migrate to 5G.