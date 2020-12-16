Google: neues Patent zeigt Fitness-Tracker ohne Display – Der Markt für Fitness Tracker ist in den Corona-Zeiten deutlich gewachsen und auch Google plant offensichtlich, in diesem Bereich aktiv zu werden. Es gibt ein neues Patent, dass einen Ansatz für einen eigenen Fitness Tracker des Unternehmens zeigt, der in erster Linie aus Sensoren besteht und kein eigenes Display oder Steuerelement hat. Das Band ist daher wohl in erster Linie dazu geeignet, um Daten zu sammeln und diese für ein Smartphone* zur Verfügung zu stellen. Man könnte es faktisch als Fitness-Zubehör für die Pixel Modelle betrachten, das man einzeln gar nicht nutzen kann.
Bei 91mobiles schreibt man im Original dazu:
The design of a Google fitness band has been spotted on the website of the US Patents and Trademarks Office (USTPO) certification agency by 91mobiles. The patent filing doesn’t mention any name for the band, of course, and only mentions it as a “wristband for tracking fitness.” The listing reveals the design of what could be the first-ever wearable from the Mountain View company. The Google fitness band, if launched, may not have a screen, at least going by what the patent shows. The wearable will, of course, flaunt a tracker to monitor all your health activities, but there may be no way to check the data in by just glancing at your wrist. For that, Google will most likely provide app support or some sort of ‘Ok Google’ feature to connect the wearable with a smartphone*.
Leider gibt das Patent keine weiteren Hinweise auf die verbaute Technik oder darauf, welche Sensoren in den den neuen Wearables zum Einsatz kommen werden. Daher bleibt abzuwarten, was genau alles getrackt werden kann und ob es neben den Fitness-Aspekten vielleicht auch medizinische Ansätze gibt. Darüber hinaus sollte man natürlich immer im Hinterkopf behalten, dass ein Patent noch keine Garantie dafür ist, dass so etwas auch tatsächlich in der Praxis umgesetzt wird. Zumindest denkt Google aber über solche Ansätze nach.