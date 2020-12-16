Google: neues Patent zeigt Fitness-Tracker ohne Display – Der Markt für Fitness Tracker ist in den Corona-Zeiten deutlich gewachsen und auch Google plant offensichtlich, in diesem Bereich aktiv zu werden. Es gibt ein neues Patent, dass einen Ansatz für einen eigenen Fitness Tracker des Unternehmens zeigt, der in erster Linie aus Sensoren besteht und kein eigenes Display oder Steuerelement hat. Das Band ist daher wohl in erster Linie dazu geeignet, um Daten zu sammeln und diese für ein Smartphone* zur Verfügung zu stellen. Man könnte es faktisch als Fitness-Zubehör für die Pixel Modelle betrachten, das man einzeln gar nicht nutzen kann.

Bei 91mobiles schreibt man im Original dazu:

The design of a Google fitness band has been spotted on the website of the US Patents and Trademarks Office (USTPO) certification agency by 91mobiles. The patent filing doesn’t mention any name for the band, of course, and only mentions it as a “wristband for tracking fitness.” The listing reveals the design of what could be the first-ever wearable from the Mountain View company. The Google fitness band, if launched, may not have a screen, at least going by what the patent shows. The wearable will, of course, flaunt a tracker to monitor all your health activities, but there may be no way to check the data in by just glancing at your wrist. For that, Google will most likely provide app support or some sort of ‘Ok Google’ feature to connect the wearable with a smartphone*.