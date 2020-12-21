Samsung* Galaxy A22 könnte günstigstes 5G Smartphone* werden – Die aktuellen Samsung* Galaxy A21s Modelle liegen in einem Preisbereich von um die 150 Euro und sind damit mit die preiswertesten Smartphones, die man aktuell bei Samsung* in Deutschland bekommen kann. In 2021 sollen die Geräte einen Nachfolger bekommen. Es gibt dabei Hinweise, dass die nächste Generation, das Samsung Galaxy A22 mit 5G auf den Markt kommen wird. Welcher Prozessor und welches Modem dabei zum Einsatz kommen, steht dabei noch nicht fest, aber 5G soll mit an Bord sein. Damit könnten die neuen Galaxy A22 die günstigsten 5G Modelle bei Samsung und auch insgesamt auf dem Markt werden.

Bei mysmartprice schreibt man dazu im Original:

As mentioned earlier, the report suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G will be coming to the market in the second half of 2021, which is too far away from now. So, we can expect a lot of changes in the plan till then. Nevertheless, the moniker has now come out of the leak factory, so we can hope to see more leaks surrounding the device in the time to come.

As far as the pricing of the device is concerned, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is said to be priced at around 297,000 Won. This would essentially make the device one of the cheapest 5G smartphones by the company. The report also claims that Samsung might launch its Samsung Galaxy A32 5G smartphone* during the first half of 2021.