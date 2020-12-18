Samsung* Galaxy Buds Pro – Support-Webseite bereits online – Die neuen Galaxy Bud Pro Kopfhörer von Samsung* sollen wahrscheinlich zusammen mit der Galaxy S21 Serie vorgestellt werden und es gibt jetzt bereits die Vorbereitungen auf den Launch durch Samsung*. Das Unternehmen hat in einigen Regionen bereits die Support-Webseite für die Modelle online gestellt. Dort wird man zukünftig Anleitung* und die FAQ zu den Buds pro finden. Die Geräte haben dabei die Modellnummer SM-R190 und grenzen sich bereits damit von den SM-R180 ab, unter den man die normalen Bud live findet.

Bei mySmartPrice schreibt man im Original dazu:

Samsung is reportedly in the works to launch a new pair of TWS, dubbed the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro very soon. If things go as planned, there are rumors that the brand might unveil the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro alongside the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 series of smartphones*. So far, we have received plenty of reports surrounding the company’s upcoming truly wireless earphones, including their leaked renders. Today, we have spotted the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro on the company’s official support page (Germany and the UK), which thereby hints at an imminent launch. Take a look.