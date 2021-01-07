Apple*: iPad Air Design auch für die günstigeren iPad, Home-Button bleibt – Apple* plant auch in 2021 wieder Update für die iPad Modelle und es gibt die ersten Hinweise, in welche Richtung man die Tablets weiter entwickeln möchte. So wird Apple* wohl das iPad Air Design auch auf die günstigeren Modelle übertragen und die iPads sollen insgesamt dünner werden. Am Display mit 10,2 Zoll wird sich aber wohl nichts ändern. Die Geräte sollen in diesem Jahr auch etwas leichter werden.

Bei MacRumors zitiert man Mac Otakara wie folgt:

Mac Otakara says that the device will continue to feature a Touch ID Home button and a Lightning port, with Apple declining to transition to USB-C. It is expected to have a full-lamination display, anti-reflective coating, P3 wide color support, and True Tone.

In addition to the ninth-generation ‌iPad‌, Mac Otakara has some detail on the next-generation iPad Pro models. Mac Otakara says that the upcoming refresh will not see the changes to the display size or the housing, but the A-series chip performance could be „significantly improved.“

Mac Otakara does not mention the rumored 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ model that is expected to have a mini-LED display, which suggests that this is going to perhaps be a standalone high-end model sold alongside updated ‌iPad Pro‌ models that are getting a more standard refresh. Many ‌iPad Pro‌ rumors we’ve heard to date have also focused heavily on the 12.9-inch model and have suggested that this will indeed be a higher-end version.