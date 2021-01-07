Apple*: iPad Air Design auch für die günstigeren iPad, Home-Button bleibt – Apple* plant auch in 2021 wieder Update für die iPad Modelle und es gibt die ersten Hinweise, in welche Richtung man die Tablets weiter entwickeln möchte. So wird Apple* wohl das iPad Air Design auch auf die günstigeren Modelle übertragen und die iPads sollen insgesamt dünner werden. Am Display mit 10,2 Zoll wird sich aber wohl nichts ändern. Die Geräte sollen in diesem Jahr auch etwas leichter werden.
Bei MacRumors zitiert man Mac Otakara wie folgt:
Mac Otakara says that the device will continue to feature a Touch ID Home button and a Lightning port, with Apple declining to transition to USB-C. It is expected to have a full-lamination display, anti-reflective coating, P3 wide color support, and True Tone.
In addition to the ninth-generation iPad, Mac Otakara has some detail on the next-generation iPad Pro models. Mac Otakara says that the upcoming refresh will not see the changes to the display size or the housing, but the A-series chip performance could be „significantly improved.“
Mac Otakara does not mention the rumored 12.9-inch iPad Pro model that is expected to have a mini-LED display, which suggests that this is going to perhaps be a standalone high-end model sold alongside updated iPad Pro models that are getting a more standard refresh. Many iPad Pro rumors we’ve heard to date have also focused heavily on the 12.9-inch model and have suggested that this will indeed be a higher-end version.
Etwas schade ist, dass man wohl auch weiter auf den Lightning-Port setzen wird und das die Modelle weiterhin einen normalen Home-Button mit Touch ID nutzen. An der Stelle macht sich dann aber wohl der Preis bemerkbar – die Geräte sollen für um die 300 Dollar angeboten werden und irgendwo muss Apple also Einsparungen machen. EInen genauern Termin für den Launch der nächsten Generation gibt es leider noch nicht, die Modelle werden aber noch für Frühjahr 2021 erwartet.
Bild: iPad Air in Gold