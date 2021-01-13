Apple*: neue Patent zeigt Cases zum Laden der AirPods – Die Apple* Airpods werden sehr oft in Zusammenhang mit den iPhones verwendet und Apple* hat nun in einem neuen Patent mehrere Möglichkeiten gezeigt, wie man mit neuen Cases die AirPods direkt an den Geräten unterbringen und auch aufladen kann. Damit hätten Nutzer die Pods nicht nur immer sicher verstaut, sondern auch immer aufgeladen und damit nutzungsbereit.

Bei Appleinsider schreibt man dazu im Original:

These cases and covers are described in two newly granted patents. Together they are wide-ranging and concerned with both protecting devices and getting more from them. Neither is about adding iPad Pro-style charging to future devices, solely to cases.

„Cases and folios for carrying and charging accessories,“ is the major new patent, covering the largest range of options. Each „relates to a case for retaining a portable electronic device and an accessory,“ says Apple.

Cases can have „a cavity“ that lets the device fit inside, and can also transfer power. Apple is typically careful to stress that what it’s describing can be used to charge anything from a phone to a camera or a drone, and cases can be „a folio, a wallet, a flap, a cover, an enclosure, a holster, a clip, a sleeve, an armband, or suitable combination hereof.“