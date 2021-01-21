Oneplus 7 und 7T – Android 11 steht zum Testen bereit – OnePlus hat eine Beta-Version für die OnePlus 7er Reihe veröffentlicht, sowohl die OnePlus 7 als auch die 7T Modelle können sich eine Android 11 Version herunterladen und testen, wie gut diese läuft. Die neue Software ist dabei explizit noch keine finale Version und sollte daher wirklich nur zum Testen genutzt werden.
UPDATE: OnePlus hat die Links zur Testversion für die 7T Serie wieder deaktiviert, weil es zu Datenverlusten gekommen ist. Wann es eine neue Version geben wird, ist nicht bekannt.
Die Downloads sind dabei hier zu finden:
- OnePlus 7
- OnePlus 7 Pro
OnePlus 7T (Europe) OnePlus 7T Pro (Europe)
Die neuen Details der Android 11 Version
- System
- Update to OxygenOS 11 version
- Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details
- Optimize the stability of some third-party applications and improve the experience
- Camera
- Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer a more convenient operation
- Newly added HEVC codec to reduce video storage size seamlessly, capture and shoot more without compromising on quality
- Newly added access to a third-party app to share the picture by pressing and holding it in preview
- Newly added the quick access to recording mode by pressing and holding the shutter button and by sliding the button, you can easily zoom in or zoom out
- Newly added the playback display in Time-lapse mode to show the actual filming time
- Ambient Display
- Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data ( To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)
- Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path：Settings-Customization-Wallpaper-Canvas-Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically）
- Always-On-Display feature is under internal test and will be released in subsequent versions. In this build, you can use the „Ambient Display“ by picking up your phone or tapping the screen, it can be turned on in the Settings.
- Dark Mode
- Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable.
- Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range
- Shelf
- Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer
- Added weather widget, animation effect smarter
- Gallery
- Supporting Story function, automatically form weekly videos with photos and video in storage
- Optimize the loading speed of the gallery, and the image preview is faster
