OnePlus – Fitness-Armband in Indien bereits angeteasert – Die meisten Fans warten darauf, dass OnePlus endlich Details zur erwarteten OnePlus Watch veröffentlicht, aber zuerst wird es wohl ein Fitnessarmband des Unternehmens geben. In Indien hat man dazu bereits erste Teaser veröffentlicht und bewirbt die neuen Modelle als „The New Face of Fitness“.

Bei Fonearena schreibt man dazu im Original:

The company has also teased sleep tracking feature that is shown in the companion app. Based on earlier rumours the OnePlus Band is said to take on the Mi Band 5 with features like water resistance, an AMOLED* screen, and long battery life. It will likely run a proprietary software similar to other fitness bands.

We can also expect a heart rate sensor which is present in most fitness trackers, but we will have to wait to find out if it comes with SpO2 or blood oxygen monitoring which is present in a few fitness trackers.

OnePlus CEO recently confirmed that OnePlus Watch that has been in the works will finally be introduced in 2021, but the company is launching a band first.