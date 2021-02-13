Apple AirTags und iPad Pro – Jon Prosser geht vom Start im März aus – Die Apple AirTags sind schon länger im Gespräch, wurden bisher aber noch auf keinen Event vorgestellt, Laut John Prosser könnte es nun aber im April endlich soweit sein, denn er geht von einem Event aus, bei dem Apple sowohl iPad pro als auch endlich die AirTags vorstellt. Damit hätte das waren auf die Tracker von Apple endlich ein Ende, aber es gibt ein Problem: Wie zuverlässig Prosser diesmal ist, kann man leider schwer sagen. Er war auch davon ausgegangen, dass die AirTags bereits zum iPhone 12 Event mit vorgestellt werden und das hatte nicht geklappt, auch andere angekündigte Termine waren nicht wirklich gehalten worden.

Bei Macrumors kommentiert man dazu:

Prosser, who runs the tech-news show „Front Page Tech,“ tweeted earlier today that AirTags are „still on for March“ and that he hasn’t „heard of any further delays this time.“ This is not the first occasion the online personality has claimed to have information on AirTags, however. In October, Prosser stated that AirTags were „for sure“ coming at the November event, but that did not materialize and the event was fully focused on Apple Silicon Macs. The YouTuber also claimed that AirTags would be released alongside iOS and iPadOS 14.3, which also did not happen.

Prosser has previously claimed March 2021 as a release month for AirTags, but it’s worth noting that Apple typically doesn’t hold events any earlier than March, so his claim seems to be an educated guess. Lastly, Prosser once stated that AirTags were „likely“ to be released at Apple’s 2020 September event, and that too did not come to fruition.