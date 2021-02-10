Apple: TSMC baut Micro-OLED Displays für AR Devices – Apple und Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. arbeiten zukünftig zusammen um eine neue Form von OLED Display zu produzieren, die zukünftig in Augmentet Reality Geräten zum Einsatz kommen könnten. Die neuen Display sollen dünner und kleiner werden und eigenen sich damit beispielsweise auch für einen Einsatz in Brillen. Ob das aber wirklich ein Schritt hin zu Apple Glasses sein wird, bleibt bisher offen.

Bei Nikkei ASIA schreibt man dazu:

The California tech giant plans to develop micro OLED displays — a radically different type of display built directly onto chip wafers — with the ultimate goal of using the new technology in its upcoming augmented reality devices, sources briefed on the matter said.

Apple is collaborating with its longtime chip supplier TSMC because micro OLED displays are not built on glass substrates like the conventional LCD screens in smartphones and TVs, or OLED displays used in high-end smartphones. Instead, these new displays are built directly onto wafers — the substrates that semiconductors are fabricated on — allowing for displays that are far thinner and smaller and use less power, making them more suitable for use in wearable AR devices, according to sources familiar with the projects.