OPPO Find X3 – erste Bilder zur neuen Reihe geleakt – Es gibt erstes Bildmaterial zur neuen OPPO Find X3 Reihe und wenn sich die Leaks so bestätigen, plant das Unternehmen wohl in diesem Jahr gleich 3 Modelle dieser Serie. In den Startlöchern stehen dabei wohl das OPPO Find X3 Neo, das Find X3 pro und ein Find X3 Lite Modelle. Das erinnert etwas an die Huawei-Strategie, dort bietet man zu zwei Topmodellen auch immer noch ein Lite-Gerät an.
Die Bilder stammen dabei von Evan Blass, er hat dazu auch noch einige Details veröffentlicht:
Oppo plans to market the FX3P with a tagline along the lines of „Awaken Color,“ as a way to draw attention to its end-to-end 10-bit color support. What that means, essentially, is that its 6.7-inch, 1440 x 3216 display (525ppi) — with the same adaptive dynamic frame rate of 10Hz to 120Hz as Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra — will be able to display images captured by the quad-camera array in their maximum native 1.07-billion colors.
Those cameras include a pair of new 50-megapixel IMX766 image sensors from Sony — one for the primary wide angle module and the other for ultra-wide capture — along with a 2x optical zoom capable 13MP telephoto and unique-sounding 3MP macro cameras. This latter camera is said to offer 25x zoom, with lights circling its lens, setting it up to function as a de facto microscope. Expect this feature to receive significant attention in FX3P marketing.
Spannend ist vor allem ein Blick auf die Rückseite. Dazu gibt es auch bereits erste Live-Bilder und dort sieht man ein eingebautes Kameramodul, dass fast organisch wirkt und übergangslos mit der Rückseite verschmilzt. Das ist ein Ansatz, den man so bisher noch nicht kennt und er macht die Modelle durchaus eigenständigt.
Leider fehlen bisher noch Angaben, ob und wann die Modelle in Deutschland auf den Markt kommen werden und auch, wie hoch der Preis für die jeweiligen OPPO Find X3 Smartphones ausfallen wird.