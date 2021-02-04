OPPO Find X3 – erste Bilder zur neuen Reihe geleakt – Es gibt erstes Bildmaterial zur neuen OPPO Find X3 Reihe und wenn sich die Leaks so bestätigen, plant das Unternehmen wohl in diesem Jahr gleich 3 Modelle dieser Serie. In den Startlöchern stehen dabei wohl das OPPO Find X3 Neo, das Find X3 pro und ein Find X3 Lite Modelle. Das erinnert etwas an die Huawei-Strategie, dort bietet man zu zwei Topmodellen auch immer noch ein Lite-Gerät an.

Die Bilder stammen dabei von Evan Blass, er hat dazu auch noch einige Details veröffentlicht:

Oppo plans to market the FX3P with a tagline along the lines of „Awaken Color,“ as a way to draw attention to its end-to-end 10-bit color support. What that means, essentially, is that its 6.7-inch, 1440 x 3216 display (525ppi) — with the same adaptive dynamic frame rate of 10Hz to 120Hz as Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra — will be able to display images captured by the quad-camera array in their maximum native 1.07-billion colors.

Those cameras include a pair of new 50-megapixel IMX766 image sensors from Sony — one for the primary wide angle module and the other for ultra-wide capture — along with a 2x optical zoom capable 13MP telephoto and unique-sounding 3MP macro cameras. This latter camera is said to offer 25x zoom, with lights circling its lens, setting it up to function as a de facto microscope. Expect this feature to receive significant attention in FX3P marketing.