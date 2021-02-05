Samsung Galaxy S21 – falsche Ländercodes sorgen für Ärger – Die Samsung Galaxy S21 Reihe hat in einigen Ländern ein kurioses aber ärgerliches Problem. Die Geräte wurden mit den falschen Country Specific Code (CSC) ausgeliefert und dieser passt nicht zur Region, in denen die Modelle eingesetzt werden. Das kann dazu führen, dass falsche OTA Updates ausgeliefert werden oder das Samsung Pay nicht nutzbar ist. Updates müssten dann beispielsweise manuell durchgeführt werden, weil nur die falsche Firmware oder gar keine Updates zum Download angeboten werden.
Bei Sammobile schreibt man dazu im Original:
Samsung has apparently shipped the Galaxy S21 series with the wrong CSC (Country Specific Code) in a couple of markets, with Italy and the UK seemingly recording the highest number of complaints from customers. The CSC is used to apply geo-specific settings, access points etc. and because some Galaxy S21 units have mistakenly been shipped with a generic CSC for Europe, they’re experiencing various issues with OTA updates and other Samsung services including Pay.
Wie viele Nutzer in Deutschland betroffen sind, ist bisher nicht bekannt. Beschwerden dazu gibt es im Forum bisher noch nicht, eventuell ist also Deutschland bisher davon verschont geblieben. Insgesamt scheinen auch nicht sehr viele Geräte von diesem Problem betroffen zu sein.
Was kann man als betroffener Nutzer tun?
Im Samsung Forum wurde aber bereits eine mögliche Lösung für dieses Problem veröffentlicht:
I’ve solved the issue for me, try this:
- Turn off WiFi.
- Remove SIM.
- Power Off (not reboot).
- Insert SIM.
- Power On.
- Enter Pin Code.
Network settings message should appear less than a minute after starting up.
I’ll admit I did use Samfirmware to install the latest firmware yesterday, this didn’t fix it but may have been a factor.
Allerdings ist das natürlich nur ein Hotfix, es wäre besser, wenn Samsung hier ein Firmware-Update mit den richtigen CSC COdes liefern würde.
Die technischen Daten der Galaxy S21 Smartphones
|Samsung Galaxy S21
|Samsung Galaxy S21+
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
|Display
|6,2 Zoll, Infinity-O,
Dynamic AMOLED 2x,
bis zu 120 Hz, max. 1300 Nits
|6,7 Zoll, Infinity-O,
Dynamic AMOLED 2x,
bis zu 120 Hz, max. 1300 Nits
|6,8 Zoll, Infinity-O,
Dynamic AMOLED 2x,
bis zu 120 Hz, max. 1500 Nits
|Auflösung
|FHD+ (2400 x 1080 Pixel), 421 ppi
|FHD+ (2400 x 1080 Pixel), 394 ppi
|WQHD+ (3200 x 1440 Pixel), 515 ppi
|Prozessor
|Samsung Exynos 2100,
5 nm, Octa-Core (1x 2,9 + 3x 2,8 + 4x 2,2 GHz)
|Samsung Exynos 2100,
5 nm, Octa-Core (1x 2,9 + 3x 2,8 + 4x 2,2 GHz)
|Samsung Exynos 2100,
5 nm, Octa-Core (1x 2,9 + 3x 2,8 + 4x 2,2 GHz)
|Speicher
|8 GB + 128 GB
8 GB + 256 GB
|8 GB + 128 GB
8 GB + 256 GB
|12 GB + 128 GB
12 GB + 256 GB
16 GB + 512 GB
|Hauptkamera
|Triple-Kamera:
12 Megapixel (Ultra-Weitwinkel), 1/2.55“, f/2.2
12 Megapixel (Weitwinkel), 1/1.76“, f/1.8
64 Megapixel (Tele), 1/1.72“, f/2.0
30-facher Space Zoom
8K-Video (16:9 Format, 24 fps)
|Triple-Kamera:
12 Megapixel (Ultra-Weitwinkel), 1/2.55“, f/2.2
12 Megapixel (Weitwinkel), 1/1.76“, f/1.8
64 Megapixel (Tele), 1/1.72“, f/2.0
30-facher Space Zoom
8K-Video (16:9 Format, 24 fps)
|Quad-Kamera:
108 Megapixel (Weitwinkel), 1/1.33“, f/1.8
12 Megapixel (Ultra-Weitwinkel), 1/2.55“, f/2.2
10 Megapixel (Tele1), 1/3.24“, f/2.4
10 Megapixel (Tele2), 1/3.24“, f/2.9
Hybrid Optical Zoom, 100-fach Space Zoom
8K-Video (16:9 Format, 24 fps)
|Frontkamera
|10 Megapixel (Weitwinkel), 1/3.24“, f/2.2
|10 Megapixel (Weitwinkel), 1/3.24“, f/2.2
|40 Megapixel (Weitwinkel), 1/2.8“ f/2.2
|Akku
|4000 mAh,
Quick Charge 3.0 mit 25 Watt, kabelloses Laden, Wireless Power Share
|4800 mAh,
Quick Charge 3.0 mit 25 Watt, kabelloses Laden, Wireless Power Share
|5000 mAh,
Quick Charge 3.0 mit 25 Watt, kabelloses Laden (15 Watt), Wireless Power Share
|Software
|Android 11,
Samsung One UI 3.1
|Android 11,
Samsung One UI 3.1
|Android 11,
Samsung One UI 3.1
|Sicherheit
|Gesichtserkennung, Ultraschall-Fingerabdrucksensor
|Gesichtserkennung, Ultraschall-Fingerabdrucksensor
|Gesichtserkennung, Ultraschall-Fingerabdrucksensor
|Verbindungen
|Bluetooth 5.0, NFC
|Bluetooth 5.0, NFC
|Bluetooth 5.2, NFC
|Internet
|WLAN a/b/g/n/ac/ax, HE80, LTE, 5G
|WLAN a/b/g/n/ac/ax, HE80, LTE, 5G
|WLAN a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Wifi 6E, HE160, LTE, 5G
|Sonstiges
|IP68, Stereo-Lautsprecher: Sound by AKG, Dual-SIM
|IP68, UWB, Stereo-Lautsprecher: Sound by AKG, Dual-SIM
|IP68, UWB, Stereo-Lautsprecher: Sound by AKG, Dual-SIM, Stift-Bedienung
|Maße und Gewicht
|151,7 x 71,2 x 7,9 mm,
ca. 169 g
|161,5 x 75,6 x 7,8 mm,
ca. 200 g
|165,1 x 75,6 x 8,9 mm,
ca. 227 g
|Farben
|Phantom Gray, Phantom White, Phantom Pink, Phantom Violet
|Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, Phantom Violet
|Phantom Silver, Phantom Black
|UVP
|128 GB: 849 Euro
256 GB: 899 Euro
|128 GB: 1049 Euro
256 GB: 1099 Euro
|128 GB: 1249 Euro
256 GB: 1299 Euro
512 GB: 1429 Euro
