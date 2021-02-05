Xiaomi Mi 10T und Mi 10T pro bekommen MUIU 12 und Android 11

05.02.2021 – Xiaomi Mi 10T und Mi 10T pro bekommen derzeit die neuste Android Version in Verbindung mit MIUI 12. Das Rollout hat allerdings erst in Indien begonnen, wann die neuste Version auch in Europa und in Deutschland ankommen wird, ist bisher noch nicht bekannt.

Bei XDA Developers schreibt man dazu im Original:

The Android 11 update for the Indian Mi 10T series carries build version V12.1.1.0.RJDINXM and it ships with January 2021 security patches. The build is still based on MIUI 12 — not MIUI 12.5 — which is a bit disappointing. But for what it’s worth, unlike the Chinese ROM, this version does not have any limitation related to Google apps as it is made for the Indian model.

19.01.2021 – Es hat etwas länger gedauert, aber nun scheint das globale Update für das Xiaomi Mi Note 10 lite gestartet zu sein. Im Adimoahblog gibt es bereits das entsprechende Update als Screenshot und daher dürfte die Version wohl auch bald in Deutschland ausgerollt werden.

Bleibt zu hoffen, dass diese Version ohne größere Bug auskommt und es nicht wieder die Probleme wie beim Xiaomi Mi A3 gibt.

Xiaomi Mi und Mi 10 pro – Android 11 Beta steht bereit – Die Beta-Version von Android 11 steht erst wenige Tage bereit und Xiaomi hat diese nun bereits für das Mi 10 und das Mi 10 pro umgesetzt. Wer also bereits die neuste Android Variante auf den Modellen testen möchte, kann dies jetzt bereits tun. Die Downloads sind jeweils hier zu finden:

Wichtig dabei: die Android 11 Version ist noch eine Beta-Version, befindet sich also noch im Test. Sie ist noch nicht für den produktiven Einsatz gedacht und kann daher unter Umständen auch noch schwere Fehler aufweisen. Man sollte also auf jeden Fall ein Backup machen, bevor man zur Beta-Version wechselt und sie auch in erster Linie zum Testen verwenden.

Die Neuerungen in Android 11 laut Google

People: we’re making Android more people-centric and expressive, reimagining the way we have conversations on our phones, and building an OS that can recognize and prioritize the most important people in your life:

Conversation notifications appear in a dedicated section at the top of the shade, with a people-forward design and conversation specific actions, such as opening the conversation as a bubble, creating a conversation shortcut on the home screen, or setting a reminder.

appear in a dedicated section at the top of the shade, with a people-forward design and conversation specific actions, such as opening the conversation as a bubble, creating a conversation shortcut on the home screen, or setting a reminder. Bubbles help users to keep conversations in view and accessible while multitasking. Messaging and chat apps should use the Bubbles API on notifications to enable this in Android 11.

help users to keep conversations in view and accessible while multitasking. Messaging and chat apps should use the Bubbles API on notifications to enable this in Android 11. Consolidated keyboard suggestions let Autofill apps and Input Method https://developer.android.com/preview/overview#timeline Editors (IMEs) securely offer context-specific entities and strings directly in an IME’s suggestion strip, where they are most convenient for users.

let Autofill apps and Input Method https://developer.android.com/preview/overview#timeline Editors (IMEs) securely offer context-specific entities and strings directly in an IME’s suggestion strip, where they are most convenient for users. Voice Access, for people who control their phone entirely by voice,now includes an on-device visual cortex that understands screen content and context, and generates labels and access points for accessibility commands.

Controls: the latest release of Android can now help you can quickly get to all of your smart devices and control them in one space:

Device Controls make it faster and easier than ever for users to access and control their connected devices. Now, by simply long pressing the power button, they’re able to bring up device controls instantly, and in one place. Apps can use a new API to appear in the controls. More here.

make it faster and easier than ever for users to access and control their connected devices. Now, by simply long pressing the power button, they’re able to bring up device controls instantly, and in one place. Apps can use a new API to appear in the controls. More here. Media Controls make it quick and convenient for users to switch the output device for their audio or video content, whether it be headphones, speakers or even their TV. You can enable this today from Developer Options, and it will be on by default in an upcoming Beta release. More here.

Privacy: In Android 11, we’re giving users even more control over sensitive permissions and working to keep devices more secure through faster updates.

One-time permission lets users give an app access to the device microphone, camera, or location, just that one time. The app can request permissions again the next time the app is used. More here.

lets users give an app access to the device microphone, camera, or location, just that one time. The app can request permissions again the next time the app is used. More here. Permissions auto-reset: if users haven’t used an app for an extended period of time, Android 11 will “auto-reset” all of the runtime permissions associated with the app and notify the user. The app can request the permissions again the next time the app is used. More here.

if users haven’t used an app for an extended period of time, Android 11 will “auto-reset” all of the runtime permissions associated with the app and notify the user. The app can request the permissions again the next time the app is used. More here. Background location: In February, we announced developers will need to get approval to access background location in their app to prevent misuse. We’re giving developers more time to make changes and won’t be enforcing the policy for existing apps until 2021. More here.

In February, we announced developers will need to get approval to access background location in their app to prevent misuse. We’re giving developers more time to make changes and won’t be enforcing the policy for existing apps until 2021. More here. Google Play System Updates, launched last year, lets us expedite updates of core OS components to devices in the Android ecosystem. In Android 11, we more than doubled the number of updatable modules, and those 12 new modules will help improve privacy, security, and consistency for users and developers.

Developer friendliness: We want to make it easy for developers to take advantage of the new release, so to make compat testing easier, we’ve:

Gated most breaking changes until you target Android 11 (so they won’t take effect until you explicitly change your manifest)

Added new UI in developer options to let you toggle many of these changes for testing

added a new Platform Stability release milestone where all API and behavior changes will be complete, so you can finalize your app updates knowing the platform is stable.