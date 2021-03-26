HarmonyOS – Huawei will Rollout im April starten – Huawei hat auf dem Entwickler Event zu Harmony OS einige neue Details zum Rollout für das Betriebssystem genannt. Unter anderem soll die 3. Beta Version für Harmony OS (teilweise auch HarmonyOS 3.0 genannt) Ende des Monats verfügbar sein und der Rollout des Systems für den produktiven Einsatz soll dann im April starten. Ab dann werden die neueren Huawei Smartphone mit dem neuen Betriebssystem versorgt und das Unternehmen macht sich damit einen Schritt weiter unabhängig von Google. Allerdings wird dieser Schritt wohl erstmal in China vollzogen und das Unternehmen wird dort Erfahrungen sammeln. Wann auch der internationale Markt darauf zurückgreifen kann, bleibt vorerst noch offen.

Bei AndroidCentral schreibt man dazu im Original:

Huawei has announced that the company will launch HarmonyOS for mobile devices in April and the previous report reveals that the company will also share the upgrade roadmap of HarmonyOS for mobile devices.

According to the previous information, the HarmonyOS for mobile will cover most of the devices that are in the market including some of the oldest models. As the new ones include Huawei Mate 40, P40, Mate X2, and more.

In 2021, Huawei has planned to install HarmonyOS in 200 million mobile device units from the 300 million devices mark that includes tablets, wearables, and other third-party partner devices such as smart home appliances.