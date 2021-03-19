Samsung Galaxy S21 FE – kommt ein Unpacked Event im August? – Die neue Galaxy S21 Serie ist mittlerweile komplett auf den Markt, aber im letzten Jahr hat Samsung auch noch ein FE Modell nachgeschoben und daher fragen sich viele Fans, ob es auch in diesem Jahr ein Galaxy S21 FE geben wird. Evan Blass hat nun eine interessante Timeline geleakt, in der im August ein FE Event verzeichnet ist. Das könnte zu einem kommenden Samsung Galaxy S21 FE passen und würde bedeuteten, dass es auch in diesem Jahr wieder einen Nachfolger für die normalen Galaxy S21 Modelle geben wird.

Der Fahrplan im Original:

Evan Blass schreibt dazu im Original:

July will supposedly bring yet another A-series handset, a more down-market model — and followup to the A21/A21s — dubbed Galaxy A22 (plus its 5G variant). We’re also expecting yet another phone in the same lineup, which is not mentioned on the roadmap: the Galaxy A82 5G with (likely) dual-use camera module.

Finally, in August — a month usually reserved for Galaxy Note launches — there appears instead to be a Galaxy S21 FE Unpacked event, tentatively scheduled for the 19th. With the Note line rumored to be on the way out, this is yet one more piece of evidence, however far from conclusive, which would seem to support that suggestion.