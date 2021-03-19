Samsung Galaxy S21 FE – kommt ein Unpacked Event im August? – Die neue Galaxy S21 Serie ist mittlerweile komplett auf den Markt, aber im letzten Jahr hat Samsung auch noch ein FE Modell nachgeschoben und daher fragen sich viele Fans, ob es auch in diesem Jahr ein Galaxy S21 FE geben wird. Evan Blass hat nun eine interessante Timeline geleakt, in der im August ein FE Event verzeichnet ist. Das könnte zu einem kommenden Samsung Galaxy S21 FE passen und würde bedeuteten, dass es auch in diesem Jahr wieder einen Nachfolger für die normalen Galaxy S21 Modelle geben wird.
Der Fahrplan im Original:
Evan Blass schreibt dazu im Original:
July will supposedly bring yet another A-series handset, a more down-market model — and followup to the A21/A21s — dubbed Galaxy A22 (plus its 5G variant). We’re also expecting yet another phone in the same lineup, which is not mentioned on the roadmap: the Galaxy A82 5G with (likely) dual-use camera module.
Finally, in August — a month usually reserved for Galaxy Note launches — there appears instead to be a Galaxy S21 FE Unpacked event, tentatively scheduled for the 19th. With the Note line rumored to be on the way out, this is yet one more piece of evidence, however far from conclusive, which would seem to support that suggestion.
Bisher gibt es dazu allerdings noch keine weitere Bestätigung. Es ist daher offen, was genau Samsung für die neue Galaxy S21 FE Serie plant und ob sich das Warten auf die neuen Modelle lohnt. Man kann aber davon ausgehen, dass Samsung die Bestätigung für diese neuen Modelle wohl wenn dann erst sehr spät geben wird, immerhin will man sich den Abverkauf der normale S21 nicht kaputt machen in dem man auf ein billigeres und technisch wohl etwas aufgerüstetes S21 FE hindeutet.
Die technischen Daten der Galaxy S21 Smartphones
|Samsung Galaxy S21
|Samsung Galaxy S21+
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
|Display
|6,2 Zoll, Infinity-O,
Dynamic AMOLED 2x,
bis zu 120 Hz, max. 1300 Nits
|6,7 Zoll, Infinity-O,
Dynamic AMOLED 2x,
bis zu 120 Hz, max. 1300 Nits
|6,8 Zoll, Infinity-O,
Dynamic AMOLED 2x,
bis zu 120 Hz, max. 1500 Nits
|Auflösung
|FHD+ (2400 x 1080 Pixel), 421 ppi
|FHD+ (2400 x 1080 Pixel), 394 ppi
|WQHD+ (3200 x 1440 Pixel), 515 ppi
|Prozessor
|Samsung Exynos 2100,
5 nm, Octa-Core (1x 2,9 + 3x 2,8 + 4x 2,2 GHz)
|Samsung Exynos 2100,
5 nm, Octa-Core (1x 2,9 + 3x 2,8 + 4x 2,2 GHz)
|Samsung Exynos 2100,
5 nm, Octa-Core (1x 2,9 + 3x 2,8 + 4x 2,2 GHz)
|Speicher
|8 GB + 128 GB
8 GB + 256 GB
|8 GB + 128 GB
8 GB + 256 GB
|12 GB + 128 GB
12 GB + 256 GB
16 GB + 512 GB
|Hauptkamera
|Triple-Kamera:
12 Megapixel (Ultra-Weitwinkel), 1/2.55“, f/2.2
12 Megapixel (Weitwinkel), 1/1.76“, f/1.8
64 Megapixel (Tele), 1/1.72“, f/2.0
30-facher Space Zoom
8K-Video (16:9 Format, 24 fps)
|Triple-Kamera:
12 Megapixel (Ultra-Weitwinkel), 1/2.55“, f/2.2
12 Megapixel (Weitwinkel), 1/1.76“, f/1.8
64 Megapixel (Tele), 1/1.72“, f/2.0
30-facher Space Zoom
8K-Video (16:9 Format, 24 fps)
|Quad-Kamera:
108 Megapixel (Weitwinkel), 1/1.33“, f/1.8
12 Megapixel (Ultra-Weitwinkel), 1/2.55“, f/2.2
10 Megapixel (Tele1), 1/3.24“, f/2.4
10 Megapixel (Tele2), 1/3.24“, f/2.9
Hybrid Optical Zoom, 100-fach Space Zoom
8K-Video (16:9 Format, 24 fps)
|Frontkamera
|10 Megapixel (Weitwinkel), 1/3.24“, f/2.2
|10 Megapixel (Weitwinkel), 1/3.24“, f/2.2
|40 Megapixel (Weitwinkel), 1/2.8“ f/2.2
|Akku
|4000 mAh,
Quick Charge 3.0 mit 25 Watt, kabelloses Laden, Wireless Power Share
|4800 mAh,
Quick Charge 3.0 mit 25 Watt, kabelloses Laden, Wireless Power Share
|5000 mAh,
Quick Charge 3.0 mit 25 Watt, kabelloses Laden (15 Watt), Wireless Power Share
|Software
|Android 11,
Samsung One UI 3.1
|Android 11,
Samsung One UI 3.1
|Android 11,
Samsung One UI 3.1
|Sicherheit
|Gesichtserkennung, Ultraschall-Fingerabdrucksensor
|Gesichtserkennung, Ultraschall-Fingerabdrucksensor
|Gesichtserkennung, Ultraschall-Fingerabdrucksensor
|Verbindungen
|Bluetooth 5.0, NFC
|Bluetooth 5.0, NFC
|Bluetooth 5.2, NFC
|Internet
|WLAN a/b/g/n/ac/ax, HE80, LTE, 5G
|WLAN a/b/g/n/ac/ax, HE80, LTE, 5G
|WLAN a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Wifi 6E, HE160, LTE, 5G
|Sonstiges
|IP68, Stereo-Lautsprecher: Sound by AKG, Dual-SIM
|IP68, UWB, Stereo-Lautsprecher: Sound by AKG, Dual-SIM
|IP68, UWB, Stereo-Lautsprecher: Sound by AKG, Dual-SIM, Stift-Bedienung
|Maße und Gewicht
|151,7 x 71,2 x 7,9 mm,
ca. 169 g
|161,5 x 75,6 x 7,8 mm,
ca. 200 g
|165,1 x 75,6 x 8,9 mm,
ca. 227 g
|Farben
|Phantom Gray, Phantom White, Phantom Pink, Phantom Violet
|Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, Phantom Violet
|Phantom Silver, Phantom Black
|UVP
|128 GB: 849 Euro
256 GB: 899 Euro
|128 GB: 1049 Euro
256 GB: 1099 Euro
|128 GB: 1249 Euro
256 GB: 1299 Euro
512 GB: 1429 Euro
Weitere Links rund um die Samsung Galaxy S21 Serie
- Galaxy S21 mit Vertrag im Preisvergleich
- Galaxy S21 ohne Vertrag im Preisvergleich
- Galaxy S21, S21+ und S21 Ultra – Screenshot erstellen und speichern
- Galaxy S21, S21+ und S21 Ultra – Handbuch und Anleitung in Deutsch
- Galaxy S21, S21+ und S21 Ultra Backup machen und wieder einspielen
- Galaxy S21, S21+ und S21 Ultra – Reset und Werkseinstellungen
- Galaxy S21, S21+ und S21 Ultra – Simkarte einlegen
Bild: Galaxy S20 FE