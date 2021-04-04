Oneplus 9: OxygenOS 11.2.2.2 bringt mehrere Verbesserungen für die Kamera – OnePlus stellt eine weitere Version für die OnePlus 9 Serie bereits und bringt mit OxygenOS 11.2.2.2 eine ganze Reihe von Stabilitätsupgrades und auch mehrere Verbesserungen für die Hasselblad Kamera der Modelle. Daneben wird auch der Sicherheitspatch vom März eingespielt, es gibt also auch eine ganze Reihe von Bugfixes für Sicherheitslücken bei den Modellen.
Die Neuerungen sehen wie folgt aus
- System
- Improved the charging stability to provide a better user experience
- Improved WhatsApp’s video clarity when giving video calls
- Improved the vibrating performance of games such as Call of Duty and PUBG
- Fixed the issue that the time of Last Full Charge is reset after restarting the device
- Fixed the issue that the icon showing low battery is not displayed in the status bar
- Fixed the small probability issue that the device may restart when playing games
- Fixed known issues and improved system stability
- Updated Android security patch to 2021.03
- Updated GMS package to 2021.02
- Dark Mode
- Fixed the issue that the navigation bar of split-screen apps might not be adapted to Dark Mode
- Camera
- Improved the sharpness, noise and white balance of the rear camera
- Improved the white balance performance of the front camera
- Improved the zoom performance
- Improved the camera stability
Die neuen Firmware-Versionen lauten dabei auf folgende Nummern:
OP9 Pro：
IN: 11.2.2.2.LE15DA
EU: 11.2.2.2.LE15BA
NA(GLO): 11.2.2.2.LE15AA
OP9：
IN: 11.2.2.2.LE25DA
EU: 11.2.2.2.LE25BA
NA(GLO): 11.2.2.2.LE25AA
Für OnePlus 9 Nutzer kann es sich also lohnen zu prüfen, ob bereits eine neue Version zur Verfügung steht, mit etwas Glück wird das neue Update auch bereits direkt angezeigt.